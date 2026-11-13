Melissa Jensen and Pastor Evan Dodge present a blessing to Sage at the event. (Photo by J.R. Warnet)

BRICK – The Blessing of the Animals event happened after weeks of cancellations.

It seemed like the rain would never stop ruining the event originally scheduled weeks ago.

But the show must go on…or rather, the blessings must be bestowed.

This year’s Blessing of the Animals event was held recently at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

According to the church’s website, it was billed as “A community outreach family event celebrating the relationship between pets and their owners by bringing them together with resources to enrich their lives. Each fall, we hold our Blessing of the Animals, with local rescues and shelters bringing their ‘adorable adoptable’ in hopes of finding them ‘furever’ homes. Many pets have been adopted after meeting at our event. Each pet receives their own individual blessing from one of our pastors.”

Ivy Kirn, the outreach contact who organizes the event, spoke before the blessings occurred.

“I have been a pet lover since birth,” said Kirn. “At the church, they call me ‘the director of the pet ministry.’ This is our 15th annual Blessing of the Animals, pet adoptions, and vendor/crafter festival.”

Happy pets and owners pose for pictures with Pastor Evan Dodge and Melissa Jensen of St. Paul’s Methodist Church of Brick. (photo by J.R. Warnet)

Kirn, who has run the event for the last 11 years, said she helps organize the pet ministry’s food pantry, which helps parishioners who need financial aid to feed their animals and keep their pets out of shelters. Kirn also said the church works with several local animal shelters that have helped pet lovers find their next fur babies. People who attend the event can interact with animals and possibly adopt one on-site.

“That makes us very happy,” said Kirn when talking about adoptions during the event itself.

When it comes to blessings for the animals, Kirn spoke candidly about the event’s procedures.

“Our pastors have told us that they will bless whatever animal is presented to them. In the past, that has been geckos, snakes, rabbits, cats, dogs, and one time we had a chicken,” she said.

Events like this are known for community outreach. The idea is to connect owners to their pets and to the community. And, of course, it’s all about the pets themselves. Dog treats, pet supplies, and other animal-oriented items were available.

In the past, Kirn said they usually have about 350 people who attend on the day of the event. The rain from the last few weeks did put a damper on things. Many vendors and patrons who originally were slated to attend had other engagements. October is a very busy month for festivals and vendor events along the shore.

The church also makes a point of including some of Brick’s Finest K-9s. After hearing of a large drug bust by the Brick Police Department, Kirn had an idea to help give back to the four-legged officers of Brick.

Melissa Jensen and Pastor Evan Dodge bless Bailey at the event. (photo by J.R. Warnet)

“We need to find a way to help these guys,” she said. “So, we started a campaign, and we raised the funds for a ballistic vest for K-9 Diesel. That was the first ballistic vest. That started a really great relationship between St. Paul’s and the K-9 unit.”

K-9 officers were supposed to attend the October 4 event, but a scheduling conflict kept them from attending.

Kirn has a special passion not only for her pets, but for other people’s animals. In an interview, she spoke from the heart about why she helps organize this event year after year.

“These pets come into the world only knowing how to love,” she said. “They love, and they are entitled to love back. The people who work at the shelters work so hard to give these pets their best life. These animals are just so special.”

Melissa Jensen blesses Rawley at the event. (photo by J.R. Warnet)

Melissa Jensen, Director of Family Ministries, and Senior Pastor Evan Dodge bestowed blessings on all the pets in attendance. Most of the animals were dogs, but a cat was presented in a small carrier and blessed just like the others. Each animal received a special, individualized prayer and a printed certificate afterward.

Kirn said that one year, an attendee brought ashes of their beloved pet to be blessed. The pastors bless these as well.

Local animal shelters and non-profit animal rescue organizations also attended the event. Organizations like Jersey Shore Animal Shelter and Brick TNR showed their support during the day’s festivities.

The event is scheduled to occur next year, to continue the tradition. If you would like to know more about St. Paul’s Methodist Church or their Pet Ministries division, please contact Ivy Kirn at Stpaulspetministry@gmail.com or visit them on their website at stpaulsbrick.org