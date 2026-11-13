Victoria Cranmer stands in the jury box during her November 13 plea hearing before Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

TOMS RIVER – A Little Egg Harbor woman accused of sexually abusing a young child in her care pleaded guilty November 13 to a reduced charge, four months after videos found on a cell phone led to her arrest.

Victoria Anne Cranmer, 25, admitted to third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child sexual abuse material. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges at sentencing, including second-degree sexual assault and second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors will recommend three years in state prison. Defense attorney Conor Kane said he will argue for probation and credit for time served. Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer told Cranmer she was likely to receive probation unless something in the pre-sentence report changed his view.

The Plea Agreement

Assistant Ocean County Prosecutor Lynn Juan said the state would recommend three years in New Jersey State Prison, with no mandatory minimum term before parole eligibility. “That’s flat time,” Juan told the judge.

The state will also seek parole supervision for life and a final restraining order under Nicole’s Law. Devices or accounts containing the material will be forfeited. Cranmer has been held in the Ocean County Jail since her July 8 arrest.

Cranmer told Palmer she understood the plea terms and was not being forced or threatened to plead guilty. The judge explained that the third-degree offense carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $15,000 fine, and said New Jersey law presumes a defendant convicted of this type of offense will not be sent to prison.

“Unless I see something in the pre-sentence report that might compel me to do that, you’re likely to get probation,” Palmer told Cranmer.

The deal differs from an offer prosecutors made in September, when the state proposed a second-degree plea that would have required Cranmer to register under Megan’s Law. Kane countered with a proposal for a fourth-degree child-neglect plea, and Juan said then that she doubted the state would agree to a charge that low. The final agreement is a third-degree plea and does not require Megan’s Law registration.

Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer presides over Victoria Cranmer’s November 13 plea hearing. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

What Cranmer Admitted

Cranmer waived her right to have a grand jury consider the case. Prosecutors instead filed an accusation, which allows a case to proceed directly to a plea. Palmer reminded her that she had the right to a jury trial and the right to remain silent, but that pleading guilty meant giving up both and explaining what she did.

Kane asked Cranmer about the incident on or about May 6, 2026. She acknowledged that she was in a bathroom in Little Egg Harbor, seated on the toilet, when the child entered. Asked whether the child touched her “in your bikini area,” Cranmer answered yes.

She also acknowledged that she filmed the encounter on Snapchat and knew the recording would constitute possession of child pornography. Juan then asked whether Cranmer’s underwear was off. Cranmer said yes and confirmed the child was a juvenile when she made the video.

Juan told the judge the state was satisfied with the factual basis for the plea. Palmer accepted it, finding Cranmer entered the plea knowingly and voluntarily.

Cranmer also signed forms related to parole supervision for life and an evaluation at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Avenel. Palmer said she could be required to undergo treatment at the Middlesex County facility if evaluators found her conduct was repetitive and compulsive. He explained that treatment would come with its own rules, including possible limits on where she could live and her use of computers. A violation of parole supervision could result in 12 to 18 months in jail.

Victoria Cranmer stands in the jury box during her November 13 plea hearing before Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer. (Photo by Stephanie Faughnan)

How The Case Began

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began May 20, after the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency referred the matter to Little Egg Harbor police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

A longtime friend, with whom Cranmer had been staying for about three months, had bought her an iPhone as a birthday gift. After Cranmer moved out, the friend got the phone back and found a 14-second video in Cranmer’s Snapchat Memories. She saved it so it could not be deleted, locked Cranmer out of the account and turned the phone over to investigators.

Detectives obtained search warrants for the phone and Snapchat account. A forensic examination uncovered multiple videos of Cranmer and the child in the bathroom, all from May 6. The prosecutor’s office approved the charges July 7.

Cranmer must complete a presentence report and the Avenel evaluation before sentencing. Palmer set January 22 as a tracking date, but said the hearing may be postponed if the reports are not ready.