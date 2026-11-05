Thank You Lacey Township – A Message From YMCA Of The Jersey Shore

Photo courtesy YMCA of the Jersey Shore

Dear Lacey Township Community,

Over the past two years, the YMCA of the Jersey Shore has had the privilege of getting to know your community while exploring a potential partnership to expand recreation, wellness, and community services for Lacey residents.

Above all, we want to say thank you.

Thank you for welcoming our team, participating in surveys and community forums, and sharing your ideas, questions, and concerns. Throughout this process, one thing became clear: Lacey Township is a community that cares deeply about its people and its future.

While the proposed community center did not receive voter support in the November 3 referendum, we respect the community’s decision and appreciate the opportunity to clarify what the YMCA’s involvement would have meant.

The referendum was not simply about bringing a YMCA to Lacey Township. It concerned a proposed Township-owned community recreation center, with the YMCA serving as its nonprofit operating partner.

The proposed partnership followed two years of community engagement, research, planning, and the development of proposed agreements outlining responsibilities and community benefits. Information about the project, including a comprehensive FAQ, was made publicly available through the Township’s website.

The YMCA was prepared to make a significant financial and operational commitment. While the Township would own the facility, the YMCA would assume responsibility for daily operations, staffing, and programming, including the financial risk associated with operating the center and the insurance responsibilities related to YMCA operations. This represented more than $2 million in estimated annual operating expenses that the YMCA would be responsible for funding and managing. Beyond this annual commitment, the YMCA was also prepared to make a substantial upfront investment to furnish and equip the new center, followed by ongoing investments in equipment, maintenance, and programming.

As a nonprofit organization, our mission is to make programs and services accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances. Our vision for Lacey included discounted memberships, income-based financial assistance, free swim lessons for third-grade students, youth and senior programs, and community events. Had the project moved forward, the YMCA was also prepared to work alongside the Township to pursue potential grants, philanthropic support, and other funding opportunities available through public-private partnerships and nonprofit organizations. As with all our YMCA programs, revenues would be reinvested into operations, programs, and services that benefit the community.

Importantly, the goal was never to replace the Township’s Recreation Department or displace local businesses, but to complement and strengthen the services already available. For more than 150 years, the YMCA of the Jersey Shore has served communities through successful branches in Red Bank, Freehold, and Old Bridge, working alongside local organizations and businesses. Nationally, as the YMCA

celebrates 175 years of service, Ys are deeply rooted in more than 10,000 communities across the United States.

We recognize that public investments raise important questions about costs, priorities, and long-term value. We respect the different perspectives expressed throughout this process and remain grateful to everyone who contributed their time and ideas.

A YMCA is more than a building. It is an investment in people. Our mission extends beyond recreation to youth development, healthy living, behavioral health, and helping individuals and families thrive.

Our commitment to strengthening communities remains unchanged. We value the relationships established in Lacey Township and the opportunity to explore what we might accomplish together. We remain open to future opportunities to work together as partners.

In the meantime, Lacey residents are welcome to explore programs and facilities at the Ocean County YMCA in Toms River, as well as YMCA programs and services throughout our region.

Thank you, Lacey Township, for allowing us to imagine what more we might accomplish together. Our door remains open, and our commitment to serving communities remains strong.

With sincere gratitude,

The YMCA of the Jersey Shore

The views and opinions expressed in the preceding letter are solely those of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore and do not necessarily reflect those of Jersey Shore Online, its owners or staff. Publication does not constitute endorsement of the views expressed.