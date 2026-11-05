Toms River Prostitution Probe Leads To Six Charges

Photo courtesy ChatGPT

TOMS RIVER — Authorities seized nearly $116,000 and charged six people following an investigation into an alleged prostitution and money laundering operation connected to township massage businesses, police said.

The case began with a resident’s report of suspected prostitution at a massage establishment. Detectives with the Toms River Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team subsequently uncovered alleged connections to additional businesses.

The nearly nine-month investigation, called “Operation Lucky Kitty,” culminated Oct. 19 with searches of four massage establishments in Toms River and a Fort Lee residence.

Investigators recovered approximately $115,944 in cash across the five properties, police said. Authorities also seized two vehicles allegedly used to support the operation. Those vehicles are subject to civil forfeiture proceedings.

The six defendants face varying charges, including second- and third-degree money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Other charges include promoting prostitution, maintaining a house of prostitution and obstruction by flight.

Police did not identify the defendants or the businesses in the announcement. Jersey Shore Online did report yesterday about a woman arrested at a parlor in the township.

People identified as human trafficking victims received assistance and access to resources through Covenant House New Jersey, police said.

Toms River’s Emergency Services Unit and Patrol Division supported the investigation. Other participating agencies included the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office’s Human Trafficking Task Force, Economic Crimes Unit and High Tech Crimes Unit; Homeland Security Investigations in Atlantic City; and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The charges are accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.