Southern Regional Grad Fights Two Cancers; Family Seeks Support

Erin Dash shares a moment with her daughters, Amaya, 11, and Emily, 3. (Photo courtesy Erin’s family)

SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY – One weekend, Erin Dash was enjoying a family trip to Disney World. Weeks later, the 39-year-old mother of two was struggling to walk up a flight of stairs after receiving a devastating diagnosis of Stage 4 colon cancer and ovarian cancer.

For those who grew up with her in Southern Ocean County, Dash may be better known as Erin Sharkey, a 2005 graduate of Southern Regional High School and the oldest of four daughters raised in a family with deep community ties. Her father, Pastor Pat Sharkey, was the founding pastor of the church formerly known as King of Kings and now serves as youth pastor at Bayside Chapel.

Dash has also made her own mark on the community, helping establish Compassion Cafe, an initiative that creates employment opportunities for individuals with special needs. Now, the woman who has spent much of her professional life helping others is facing a difficult medical battle, and her family is hoping the community will rally around her.

Recently married and looking forward to a new chapter in her life, Dash had relocated to Florida after her husband Samran accepted a new job. The proud mother of two daughters, Amaya, 11, and Emily, who will turn four in December, was settling into her new surroundings when the diagnosis changed everything. Her illness has disrupted nearly every aspect of family life, leaving her unable to work or manage many ordinary household activities.

Erin Dash, a 2005 Southern Regional High School graduate, recently married and relocated to Florida with her husband before receiving a diagnosis of Stage 4 colon cancer and ovarian cancer. (Photo courtesy Erin’s family)

A Diagnosis No One Expected

During the summer, Dash experienced abdominal discomfort and unusual fatigue. Her youngest sister, Kaitlyn DeBarth, said the symptoms initially seemed explainable. Some discomfort occurred around her menstrual cycle, leading Dash to wonder whether she was experiencing hormonal changes. She also attributed her exhaustion to the demands of moving.

That changed when severe abdominal pain sent her to a Florida emergency room. Dash initially suspected an ovarian cyst, but doctors discovered concerning blood test results and ordered additional testing. Her mother flew to Florida as the family waited for answers.

A liver biopsy confirmed colon cancer that had spread to her liver. Further evaluations revealed tumors in her ovaries, which DeBarth said doctors identified as a separate ovarian cancer diagnosis.

The family was also told that Dash might have Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition associated with increased risks of certain cancers. DeBarth said there is a history of colon cancer on both sides of the family, and additional genetic testing was being pursued.

The diagnosis was especially shocking because Dash had been active just days earlier.” The weekend before she was in Disney World,” DeBarth said. “And now she’s so weak.”

A Passion For Helping Others

Long before her diagnosis, Dash had established herself as a hardworking entrepreneur with a particular commitment to individuals with developmental disabilities.

A board-certified behavior analyst, she has worked extensively with the special needs community. She also co-founded Compassion Cafe with her aunt, turning a longtime dream into an initiative that provides employment opportunities for individuals who might otherwise face significant barriers to entering the workforce.

Dash’s entrepreneurial interests extend beyond her work as a behavior analyst. She also operates Sharkey Home Services, a cleaning business she continued managing after leaving New Jersey, along with a business connected to her professional credentials.

“She is extremely hardworking. She is a hustler,” DeBarth said. “She’s just a really kind, loving sister, friend. She’s always there to lend a hand to anyone.”

The family has mobilized to help. Dash’s mother, a nurse, plans to remain in Florida throughout the anticipated three-month treatment period. Her father has been traveling between New Jersey and Florida, continuing his responsibilities with the youth ministry at Bayside Chapel while spending time with his daughter.

Her sisters are also arranging visits to provide support and spend time with their nieces. Although the distance has been difficult, DeBarth said the family is determined to make sure Dash does not face the challenges ahead alone.

Support Through Treatment

Dash is preparing to undergo chemotherapy alongside a 12-week functional medicine program designed to address her nutritional needs, immune health and overall well-being during cancer treatment. The approach is intended to complement her conventional cancer care, with attention to supporting her body as she undergoes chemotherapy.

DeBarth said her sister wanted to explore additional options because of the seriousness of her diagnosis and her desire to maintain as much strength and quality of life as possible throughout treatment.

Although Dash has health insurance, the functional medicine portion of the program is not covered, leaving the family responsible for those expenses. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help pay for the additional care. The fundraiser describes Dash as a self-made entrepreneur and devoted mother who has built her life through hard work, perseverance and determination.

“Nothing in Erin’s life has been handed to her,” the appeal states. “She has built her life through sacrifice, perseverance, faith, and determination.”

The fundraiser can be found at: gofund.me/e25dfdaae

Erin Dash shares a moment with her daughters, Amaya, 11, and Emily, 3. (Photo courtesy Erin’s family)

Faith And Family Provide Strength

For the Sharkey family, faith has long been part of everyday life. Growing up as the daughters of a pastor, Dash and her sisters were raised with a belief that their relationship with Jesus Christ would help sustain them through difficult circumstances.

DeBarth said those beliefs have taken on even greater meaning as the family struggles to understand how quickly her sister’s life has changed. “Even though we know we’re not immune to difficult trials in our lives, we have our faith in Jesus and His promises to hold onto. Through him, we can find joy through all our circumstances,” she said.

The uncertainty following Dash’s hospitalization was particularly difficult. For approximately two weeks, the family waited for additional test results and an appointment with an oncologist who could explain the findings and discuss treatment options.

“We’re still kind of in shock, to be honest,” DeBarth said. “The last two weeks of just waiting since she got out of the hospital has been really hard.”

The oncology appointment brought some reassurance because the family finally had a clearer understanding of the diagnosis and a plan for moving forward.

Despite the pain and uncertainty, DeBarth said her sister remains optimistic and is drawing strength from the encouragement she has received. “She’s being really positive and hopeful,” she said. “Her faith is so strong, and she just believes that she’s going to get through this, and God’s got her.”

For a family accustomed to supporting others, accepting help has become part of navigating a situation none of them anticipated. DeBarth said the love and encouragement surrounding her sister has been meaningful, even as the family confronts difficult days ahead.

And while financial contributions will help make the additional treatment possible, she said her sister has another request for those who hear her story. “I think she just wants people to continue to pray for her,” DeBarth said.