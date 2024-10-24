Open in App
    Dredging Contract Awarded In Brick Project

    By Judy Smestad-Nunn,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UwGD_0wKEbAUe00
    Dredging will start at Traders Cove Marina. (Photo by Judy Smestad-Nunn)

    BRICK – The governing body authorized an award of contract for $2.45 million to Mobile Dredging and Video Pipe of Chester, Pennsylvania as part of the Brick Township Dredging and Marsh Restoration Program.

    The project, which is being funded by a $5 million Climate Solutions Grant from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, generally consists of year one of a two-year hydraulic dredging operation in Brick with placement of dredging materials in marshland north of Mantoloking Road for restoration purposes.

    Bid notices were sent to 51 prospective bidders from the township’s bidder’s list. Of these, 13 requested bid packages. Two bids were received with Mobile Dredging being the lowest responsive responsible bidder.

    Dredging will start at the township’s Traders Cove Marina, followed by the area behind the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, where the marsh sediment will be placed for restoration, said Township Business Administrator Joanne Bergin.

    “There’s lots and lots of lagoons all over town that many of the property owners have expressed interest in dredging, so we’ll be working with them as time goes on,” she said.

    The marshland restoration is separate and apart from the dredging of individual private lagoons, Bergin added. Lagoon dredging is typically assessed to the people who own lagoon-front property.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqNGk_0wKEbAUe00
    Photo by Judy Smestad-Nunn

    In other news, an ordinance that modifies the amount of time that Class 2 food truck license holders can stay at any one location, for up to six hours, was passed on its final reading.

    “The current regulation is two hours – we’re increasing the time that the food truck can stay there,” said Council Vice President Derrick Ambrosino. “This ordinance comes at the recommendation of the Council’s Business and Finance Committee.”

    The township offers two types of mobile food truck licenses: Class 1 and Class 2. Class 1 licenses can stay up to two hours in any one location, the general premise being that they remain mobile, Bergin said after the meeting. There is no limit to the number of Class 1 licenses.

    The ordinance for Class 2 licenses is capped at 10. There are currently nine active licenses, so there is one available. These food trucks must have the property owner’s permission and the truck is limited only to that site, Bergin said.

    “The council opted to extend the hours of the Class 2 licenses to allow the trucks on site longer,” since the food trucks want permission to do so with the property owner’s permission, and the council agreed, she said.

