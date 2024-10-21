Open in App
    Local Woman Charged For Harassing High School Football Player

    By Alyssa Riccardi,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNeIg_0wGAMvr400
    (Photo courtesy of Jason Rojas/Flickr)

    WALL – A local woman has been charged after confronting a minor at a high school football game with aggressive behavior, police said.

    Kelly Davis, 53, of Wall Township, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. This stems from an incident that occurred on October 19 at the high school football game between Howell Township and Wall Township.

    According to police, Davis allegedly entered the field during the post-game and confronted a 17-year-old player from Howell Township. Witnesses reported that Davis’s behavior was aggressive and disruptive, causing concern among players, coaches, and spectators.

    The disturbance led to the police being called as well as school security intervention. Officers and school staff quickly de-escalated the situation and ensured all individuals were safe.

    Davis was escorted off the field and school premises, police said.

    Authorities gathered witness statements before filing charges, and Davis is set to appear in the Wall Township Municipal Court. Patrolman John Kelly is the investigating officer.

    “The Wall Township Police Department is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful atmosphere at school events and will continue to address any behavior that disrupts this environment. We encourage community members to report any incidents that threaten the safety and well-being of our youth,” Wall Police said.

    Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all the trial rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and New Jersey State Law.

