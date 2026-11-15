Jersey City’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring. Good mix of bank, retail, and food service roles if you like working with people.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-office

Full-time, in-office Salary: $45,000 – $75,000/year + incentives

This lead teller role is great if you have at least a year of banking or cash-handling experience and want to coach others. You’ll guide the teller team, help customers with their banking, and spot opportunities to refer them to other PNC services.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour

You’ll be the go-to person for the apparel department, helping run the floor, support hiring, and train teammates. Good fit if you’ve done retail before and like leading by example while staying active on your feet.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour

Perfect if you love golf and retail. You’ll lead the golf department, coach teammates, and keep the shop looking sharp while helping customers find the right gear.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: From $15.92/hour

Entry-level role where you’ll greet customers, take orders, run the register, and help make pizzas. Good for friendly, reliable people (16+), with health insurance available for full-time and a 401(k) plan.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.