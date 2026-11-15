Jersey City is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level planners to senior directors. If you’re into closing deals, building brands, or growing customer relationships, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-store retail)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$100,000+ unlimited earning potential, $5,000 sign-on bonus (performance-based) Help customers design their homes while earning strong commission in a busy furniture showroom. Includes paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear paths to grow your sales career.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base + potential incentives; details shared in hiring process) Senior product sales specialist role leading FX and cross-currency payment solutions across North America. Ideal if you have 10+ years in transaction banking/FX and want a high-impact, client-facing position at a global bank.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (base + potential incentives; details shared in hiring process) Support senior team members on FX and cross-currency payment deals, from discovery to client presentations. Great fit if you have 2+ years in product solutions or sales support and want to grow in global payments.

Employer: Forbes Media – Research & Insights

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid, 1–2 days/week in office)

Type: Listed as Volunteer in feed, but described as a paid staff role

Salary: $65,000–$70,000 annual base Plan and manage digital ad campaigns for an iconic business media brand, from RFPs to IOs and reporting. Perfect for someone with 1+ year in digital planning or campaign management who loves Excel, PowerPoint, and fast-paced media.

Employer: Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (Caesars Digital)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour, plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) Work with the CRM Manager to build and test email and lifecycle campaigns for Caesars’ iGaming products. Good for 1–3 years’ CRM or marketing experience, especially if you’re data-driven and curious about the online gaming space.

Employer: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.)

Location: Jersey City, NJ territory (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,362–$166,750 base, plus incentive opportunity; strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, flexible time off, more)

Application: Posted for a minimum of 5 business days Field sales role calling on HCPs about neuroscience products using in-person and virtual tools. Great match if you have pharma/medical device, B2B sales, or clinical experience and want a high-paying, relationship-heavy territory.

Employer: Bishoy Fam Injury Law (FAM LAW GROUP PLLC)

Location: Hybrid remote in Jersey City, NJ 07097

Type: Part-time / Contract (15–25 hours/week; possible future full-time)

Pay: $28.00–$35.00/hour, based on experience Lead marketing, referral networks, and community outreach for a growing injury law firm. Best for a bilingual Arabic–English networker who enjoys events, relationship-building, and flexible, mostly-remote work.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.