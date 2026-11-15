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Jersey City
🏥 Jersey City Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Jersey City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital floors to home care and mental health. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here with strong pay and benefits.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,421/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $3,421 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends if you qualify)
Work in the cath lab on a 13-week assignment with day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily pay, CEUs, and strong travel perks. Ideal if you have 1+ year cath lab tech experience and want aggressive compensation and full travel support.
Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
Provide ABA services to children with autism and developmental delays in home, school, and community settings. Great fit if you’re a BCBA who enjoys assessments, data-driven treatment plans, supervising RBTs, and working closely with families.
Advanced Practice Nurse – Nuclear Cardiology, Per Diem
- Employer: Englewood Hospital / Englewood Health
- Location: Hudson County / Jersey City HOPD, NJ
- Type: Per Diem (evenings, weekends, holidays)
- Pay Range: $55 – $75 per hour
Per diem APN role supporting Nuclear Cardiology and cardiac stress testing with flexible off-shift coverage. Best for experienced NPs with NJ RN & NP licenses, BLS/ACLS, IV cert, DEA/NJ CDS, and interest in high-acuity cardiac diagnostics.
Surgical Technician – Labor & Delivery (Nights)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center
- Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
- Type: Part-time, Night shift
- Pay Range: $31.41 – $38.42 per hour
Join the L&D perioperative team on nights, prepping ORs, maintaining sterile fields, and assisting during deliveries and procedures. Great if you’ve completed a Surgical Technology program or hold CST, and want steady experience in a busy, team-focused environment.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
- Location: Jersey City, NJ 07302
- Type: Full-time, 13-week contract, Nights (3x12s)
- Pay: $2,314.29 per week (gross)
Travel ER RN contract with night shifts, day 1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, stipends, and referral bonuses. You’ll need an active NJ RN license, 2+ years recent ER experience, and AHA BLS & ACLS.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP-BC)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Earnings: ~$130,000 – $200,000+ annually (productivity-based)
Outpatient behavioral health role with flexible schedules, telehealth + in-person, full benefits, and uncapped earnings. Looking for PMHNP-BCs licensed in NJ with DEA, able to do med management and therapy, including children and adolescents; new grads with psych RN experience may apply.
Travel RN – Emergency Room
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Travel RN, ER
ER travel nurse role with competitive hourly pay plus tax-free stipend (if eligible), no mid-contract pay cuts, and one dedicated recruiter. You’ll need 2 years ER RN (or 1 year ER + 1 year ICU), recent acute care, ACLS, BLS, PALS, and a current RN license.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Room (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Jersey City, NJ 07302
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, Nights (3x12s)
- Estimated Pay: $2,155 – $2,232 gross per week***
Night-shift ER travel contract with **weekly pay, health benefits (if eligible), and a dedicated recruiter. Requires 2+ years recent RN experience, valid RN license, and BCLS, ACLS, NRP & PALS per specialty.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most of these employers and agencies have more openings in nearby units and specialties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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