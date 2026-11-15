Jersey City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital floors to home care and mental health. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $3,421 per week (plus potential tax-free stipends if you qualify)

Work in the cath lab on a 13-week assignment with day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401k, daily pay, CEUs, and strong travel perks. Ideal if you have 1+ year cath lab tech experience and want aggressive compensation and full travel support.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Provide ABA services to children with autism and developmental delays in home, school, and community settings. Great fit if you’re a BCBA who enjoys assessments, data-driven treatment plans, supervising RBTs, and working closely with families.

Employer: Englewood Hospital / Englewood Health

Location: Hudson County / Jersey City HOPD, NJ

Type: Per Diem (evenings, weekends, holidays)

Pay Range: $55 – $75 per hour

Per diem APN role supporting Nuclear Cardiology and cardiac stress testing with flexible off-shift coverage. Best for experienced NPs with NJ RN & NP licenses, BLS/ACLS, IV cert, DEA/NJ CDS, and interest in high-acuity cardiac diagnostics.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center

Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type: Part-time, Night shift

Pay Range: $31.41 – $38.42 per hour

Join the L&D perioperative team on nights, prepping ORs, maintaining sterile fields, and assisting during deliveries and procedures. Great if you’ve completed a Surgical Technology program or hold CST, and want steady experience in a busy, team-focused environment.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type: Full-time, 13-week contract, Nights (3x12s)

Pay: $2,314.29 per week (gross)

Travel ER RN contract with night shifts, day 1 health, dental, vision, weekly pay, stipends, and referral bonuses. You’ll need an active NJ RN license, 2+ years recent ER experience, and AHA BLS & ACLS.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Estimated Earnings: ~$130,000 – $200,000+ annually (productivity-based)

Outpatient behavioral health role with flexible schedules, telehealth + in-person, full benefits, and uncapped earnings. Looking for PMHNP-BCs licensed in NJ with DEA, able to do med management and therapy, including children and adolescents; new grads with psych RN experience may apply.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Travel RN, ER

ER travel nurse role with competitive hourly pay plus tax-free stipend (if eligible), no mid-contract pay cuts, and one dedicated recruiter. You’ll need 2 years ER RN (or 1 year ER + 1 year ICU), recent acute care, ACLS, BLS, PALS, and a current RN license.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, Nights (3x12s)

Estimated Pay: $2,155 – $2,232 gross per week***

Night-shift ER travel contract with **weekly pay, health benefits (if eligible), and a dedicated recruiter. Requires 2+ years recent RN experience, valid RN license, and BCLS, ACLS, NRP & PALS per specialty.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most of these employers and agencies have more openings in nearby units and specialties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.