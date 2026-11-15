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Jersey City
💻 Jersey City Tech Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
4 days ago
Jersey City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—finance, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity are all hiring. If you’re in IT and can do hybrid or onsite, there’s a lot to pick from.
Senior Data Engineer - Hybrid (AI/Healthcare)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000–$240,000 base + equity
Hands-on role owning high-throughput data pipelines in Snowflake, MySQL, AWS for AI/healthcare products. Great fit if you have 5+ years in data or backend engineering with strong Python + SQL and can be onsite 3–4 days/week.
Junior QA Engineer
- Employer: Kane Partners LLC
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Test mobile, web, backend services, and integrations for mission‑critical communications. Ideal for someone with 2+ years QA, Jira, Linux, and some automation experience; onsite Tues & Wed are required.
Senior Machine Learning Engineer - Hybrid (AI/Healthcare)
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000–$240,000 base + equity
Own production ML models end-to-end on large time-series and structured data. You’ll work heavily in Python, deep learning frameworks, SQL, and need 5+ years building models that actually ship; onsite ~3 days/week.
Lead Java Developer – eTrading
- Employer: Apex Systems
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Lead engineering for credit/rates eTrading platforms using Java/Spring, FIX, microservices, Kafka, Kubernetes, and more. Great if you’ve already built low-latency market connectivity and price distribution systems.
Director, Site Reliability Engineering – Digital Assets
- Employer: Fidelity Investments (Fidelity Digital Assets®)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Onsite/Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,000–$255,000 base
Lead an SRE team running multi-region AWS EKS Kubernetes for digital asset trading and custody. You’ll own SLIs/SLOs, incident management, IaC, CI/CD (Jenkins) and mentor SREs in a fast-growing crypto-focused unit.
Product Innovation Analyst – AI Platform (Mozart)
- Employer: Verisk
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend product analysis + AI strategy for an insurance forms platform. Perfect for 2–5 years in product/business analysis, Agile, and comfort with AI tools, RAG, conversational AI.
Insurance Tech Senior Manager (Guidewire)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Travel 50–75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,200–$355,100
Lead large Guidewire Policy/Billing/Claims programs and cloud migrations end-to-end. Suited for someone with 8+ years Guidewire, multiple full lifecycle deployments, and strong client-facing leadership.
Java Full-Stack Developer – Global Bank
- Employer: Motion Recruitment
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Contract (6 months, likely extension)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Java + React role building market risk platforms with microservices, large data volumes, Snowflake, containers, Redis. A fit if you have 8+ years in large-scale Java systems and finance experience.
Assoc Delivery Consultant, AI/ML – ProServe
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $108,000–$185,000 (NJ)
Consult with customers to design and implement AWS cloud and data/ML solutions. Requires programming in at least one language (e.g., Java, Python), cloud architecture experience, and comfort with data platforms and ML pipelines.
Staff Software Engineer (Low Latency Trading)
- Employer: Kforce Inc
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not specified
Architect and build a global algo trading platform in Java, focusing on TWAP/VWAP algos, Smart Order Routing, AWS, microservices. Ideal for engineers already deep in low-latency trading.
Senior Manager of Software Engineering – Consumer/Payments
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead multiple teams building cloud-native Java/Node.js/Postgres services on AWS, and scale AI-assisted engineering practices. Good for leaders with 5+ years engineering + 2+ years leading teams.
Lead Software Engineer – Markets, C++, Low Latency
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase (CIB eTrading)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior hands-on role in C/C++ building low-latency trading systems. You’ll guide architecture, production code, and AI-assisted tooling usage across teams in a high-performance markets environment.
Senior Director of Software Engineering – Margin & Collateral
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the margin/risk platform for prime and clearing, including SPAN, TIMS, FINRA Portfolio Margin, Reg T. Heavy on distributed systems, AWS, Kafka, Oracle/Cassandra/MongoDB, and leading multiple engineering teams.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200–$229,100
Hands-on role building AI-enabled ALM workflows (requirements, tests, change, release) and integrations across ALM/PLM/CI/CD. Great if you have 5+ years experience plus Python/LLM/RAG or ALM tooling.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer – Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200–$278,300
Lead a team redesigning engineering lifecycles into AI-governed workflows across ALM/PLM/CI/CD. Best for managers with 8+ years in software/systems/DevOps and 5+ years leading teams.
Sr. Manager of Software Engineering – Legal Tech Data
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead engineering for Legal Technology Data Management, writing and reviewing production code while scaling AI-assisted SDLC practices. Requires 5+ years applied engineering and strong cloud-native skills.
Cybersecurity Manager
- Employer: Forbes
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid 2–3 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000–$175,000
Own corporate + web platform security for Forbes, leading a small distributed team. Mix of IAM, EDR, network/cloud security, incident response, HIPAA/PCI, and DevSecOps for high-traffic media sites.
Senior DB2 Database Administrator (DB2 LUW)
- Employer: OM Housing
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior DB2 LUW admin role focused on performance tuning, backup/recovery, REORG, RUNSTATS, LOAD/UNLOAD, and root-cause analysis. Comes with strong benefits, bonus potential, and long-term growth.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s still fresh—Jersey City tech roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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