Jersey City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—finance, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity are all hiring. If you’re in IT and can do hybrid or onsite, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000–$240,000 base + equity

Hands-on role owning high-throughput data pipelines in Snowflake, MySQL, AWS for AI/healthcare products. Great fit if you have 5+ years in data or backend engineering with strong Python + SQL and can be onsite 3–4 days/week.

Employer: Kane Partners LLC

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Test mobile, web, backend services, and integrations for mission‑critical communications. Ideal for someone with 2+ years QA, Jira, Linux, and some automation experience; onsite Tues & Wed are required.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,000–$240,000 base + equity

Own production ML models end-to-end on large time-series and structured data. You’ll work heavily in Python, deep learning frameworks, SQL, and need 5+ years building models that actually ship; onsite ~3 days/week.

Employer: Apex Systems

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering for credit/rates eTrading platforms using Java/Spring, FIX, microservices, Kafka, Kubernetes, and more. Great if you’ve already built low-latency market connectivity and price distribution systems.

Employer: Fidelity Investments (Fidelity Digital Assets®)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Onsite/Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $126,000–$255,000 base

Lead an SRE team running multi-region AWS EKS Kubernetes for digital asset trading and custody. You’ll own SLIs/SLOs, incident management, IaC, CI/CD (Jenkins) and mentor SREs in a fast-growing crypto-focused unit.

Employer: Verisk

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Blend product analysis + AI strategy for an insurance forms platform. Perfect for 2–5 years in product/business analysis, Agile, and comfort with AI tools, RAG, conversational AI.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Travel 50–75%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $180,200–$355,100

Lead large Guidewire Policy/Billing/Claims programs and cloud migrations end-to-end. Suited for someone with 8+ years Guidewire, multiple full lifecycle deployments, and strong client-facing leadership.

Employer: Motion Recruitment

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract (6 months, likely extension)

Contract (6 months, likely extension) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Java + React role building market risk platforms with microservices, large data volumes, Snowflake, containers, Redis. A fit if you have 8+ years in large-scale Java systems and finance experience.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $108,000–$185,000 (NJ)

Consult with customers to design and implement AWS cloud and data/ML solutions. Requires programming in at least one language (e.g., Java, Python), cloud architecture experience, and comfort with data platforms and ML pipelines.

Employer: Kforce Inc

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not specified

Architect and build a global algo trading platform in Java, focusing on TWAP/VWAP algos, Smart Order Routing, AWS, microservices. Ideal for engineers already deep in low-latency trading.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead multiple teams building cloud-native Java/Node.js/Postgres services on AWS, and scale AI-assisted engineering practices. Good for leaders with 5+ years engineering + 2+ years leading teams.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase (CIB eTrading)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior hands-on role in C/C++ building low-latency trading systems. You’ll guide architecture, production code, and AI-assisted tooling usage across teams in a high-performance markets environment.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the margin/risk platform for prime and clearing, including SPAN, TIMS, FINRA Portfolio Margin, Reg T. Heavy on distributed systems, AWS, Kafka, Oracle/Cassandra/MongoDB, and leading multiple engineering teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Hands-on role building AI-enabled ALM workflows (requirements, tests, change, release) and integrations across ALM/PLM/CI/CD. Great if you have 5+ years experience plus Python/LLM/RAG or ALM tooling.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200–$278,300

Lead a team redesigning engineering lifecycles into AI-governed workflows across ALM/PLM/CI/CD. Best for managers with 8+ years in software/systems/DevOps and 5+ years leading teams.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead engineering for Legal Technology Data Management, writing and reviewing production code while scaling AI-assisted SDLC practices. Requires 5+ years applied engineering and strong cloud-native skills.

Employer: Forbes

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid 2–3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000–$175,000

Own corporate + web platform security for Forbes, leading a small distributed team. Mix of IAM, EDR, network/cloud security, incident response, HIPAA/PCI, and DevSecOps for high-traffic media sites.

Employer: OM Housing

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior DB2 LUW admin role focused on performance tuning, backup/recovery, REORG, RUNSTATS, LOAD/UNLOAD, and root-cause analysis. Comes with strong benefits, bonus potential, and long-term growth.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s still fresh—Jersey City tech roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.