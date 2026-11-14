Jersey City’s finance scene is busy right now—big banks, consulting firms, and data companies are all hiring. If you’ve got strong numbers skills, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Verisk

Verisk Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role owning Verisk’s Oracle EPM Cloud / EPBCS planning platform for budgets, forecasts, and multi‑year plans. You’ll embed AI/ML into FP&A, build cash flow forecasting, automate reporting, and mentor one direct report while partnering closely with finance, IT, and data teams.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (1st shift, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Join the Global Markets Risk Analytics team working on counterparty credit risk models (PFE, IMM, VaR) using Monte Carlo simulations. Great fit if you have a Master’s/PhD, strong C++/Python, and want to build and maintain high‑impact risk models used by front office, risk, and regulators.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the mortgage trading desk by handling trade entry, pricing updates, reconciliations, and regulatory trade reporting (FINRA TRACE). Ideal if you know mortgage/secondary markets, are strong in Excel and data review, and like fast‑paced, detail‑heavy work tied directly to daily P&L.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time, consulting (travel up to ~50%)

Salary: $118,700 – $218,600 (plus potential annual incentive)

(plus potential annual incentive) Application deadline: 12/1/2026

Client-facing role on Deloitte’s Finance Transformation – Business Finance team, building profitability and costing models with tools like SAP PaPM and Oracle PCM. Good match if you have 4+ years in finance transformation, experience with SAP S/4HANA or Oracle, and want to blend analytics, AI-enabled tools, and client leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby, and roles can evolve for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.