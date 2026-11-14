Jersey City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses and shipping hubs looking for steady hands. If you like fast-paced work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon (Prime Now LLC – E78)

Amazon (Prime Now LLC – E78) Location: Jersey City, NJ (may travel to sites within 10 miles)

(may travel to sites within 10 miles) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Lead the team at one of Amazon’s fastest delivery operations, helping with receiving, stocking, inventory, and customer orders. This role is hands-on (lifting up to 49 lbs, standing/walking up to 12 hours) with flexible shifts including nights, weekends, and holidays, plus benefits starting Day 1 and chances to grow into bigger leadership roles.

Employer: Imperial Brady

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:30 am – 3:00 pm, some overtime

Pay: Not listed

Check in incoming shipments, unload trucks, scan products, and help with inventory in a steady daytime schedule. This is a good fit if you have warehouse/receiving experience and are comfortable with equipment like cherry pickers and forklifts; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Evergreen America

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Help keep daily shipments moving by preparing orders, packing, printing labels, and keeping records accurate. This is a solid option if you’re detail-oriented; prior shipping or warehouse experience helps but isn’t required, and you get benefits like health insurance, 401(k) matching, and paid time off.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.