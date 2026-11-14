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⚖️ Jersey City Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
Jersey City’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around courts and big financial firms. If you’re detail‑oriented and like rules, risk, and case work, these are worth a look.
Contract Associate, Stable Value Investments
- Employer: New York Life
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Salary: $51,500 – $73,500 + discretionary bonus, incentive eligibility
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Category fit: Contract drafting, insurance/financial products, regulatory filings
You’ll draft and file group annuity contracts for stable value and retirement products, handle state insurance department filings (including SERFF), and support new product development. Good fit if you have 1+ year in finance/insurance, strong writing skills, and want exposure to underwriting, legal, and compliance in a Fortune 100 environment.
MCA & Process Management and Automation Lead
- Employer: Citi
- Location: 480 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
- Salary: $250,000 – $500,000 base, plus potential incentives and benefits
- Type: Full-time
- Category fit: Senior controls governance, operational risk, compliance leadership
This is a high‑level role leading Technology’s Manager Controls Assessment program, control automation, and process management across Citi. You’ll oversee teams, design and enhance controls, manage residual risk, and brief senior leaders—ideal for someone with 15+ years in operational risk/compliance/audit and strong experience managing complex control environments.
Court Services Officer 1 (Civil Division)
- Employer: New Jersey Courts (Hudson Vicinage – Civil Division)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Salary: $54,434.49 – $89,181.84 (Schedule A); $54,434.49 – $84,722.75 (Schedule B)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (up to 2 remote days/week may qualify)
- Category fit: Court case management, civil procedure, public sector legal support
You’ll manage civil cases from filing through disposition, monitor deadlines, help build trial calendars, and run settlement conferences. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 1 year of case‑management‑type experience (or equivalent experience in place of a degree) and want stable government work with growth potential.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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