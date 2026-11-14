Jersey City’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around courts and big financial firms. If you’re detail‑oriented and like rules, risk, and case work, these are worth a look.

Employer: New York Life

New York Life Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Salary: $51,500 – $73,500 + discretionary bonus, incentive eligibility

+ discretionary bonus, incentive eligibility Type: Full-time, exempt

Category fit: Contract drafting, insurance/financial products, regulatory filings

You’ll draft and file group annuity contracts for stable value and retirement products, handle state insurance department filings (including SERFF), and support new product development. Good fit if you have 1+ year in finance/insurance, strong writing skills, and want exposure to underwriting, legal, and compliance in a Fortune 100 environment.

Employer: Citi

Citi Location: 480 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ

Salary: $250,000 – $500,000 base, plus potential incentives and benefits

base, plus potential incentives and benefits Type: Full-time

Category fit: Senior controls governance, operational risk, compliance leadership

This is a high‑level role leading Technology’s Manager Controls Assessment program, control automation, and process management across Citi. You’ll oversee teams, design and enhance controls, manage residual risk, and brief senior leaders—ideal for someone with 15+ years in operational risk/compliance/audit and strong experience managing complex control environments.

Employer: New Jersey Courts (Hudson Vicinage – Civil Division)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Salary: $54,434.49 – $89,181.84 (Schedule A) ; $54,434.49 – $84,722.75 (Schedule B)

; Type: Full-time, hybrid (up to 2 remote days/week may qualify)

Category fit: Court case management, civil procedure, public sector legal support

You’ll manage civil cases from filing through disposition, monitor deadlines, help build trial calendars, and run settlement conferences. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 1 year of case‑management‑type experience (or equivalent experience in place of a degree) and want stable government work with growth potential.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.