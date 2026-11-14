Jersey City is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, from tech to live events. If you like closing deals or building relationships, there’s a mix of remote and in-person options here.

Employer: Integris

Integris Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive new B2B business for a future-ready managed IT services company. You’ll own the full sales cycle, work closely with marketing and service teams, and enjoy 4+ weeks PTO, birthday PTO, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,100 – $212,600 USD annually (base range for Jersey City)

Lead strategic cloud sales for a major Life Sciences customer and grow AWS usage across business units. This is a high-impact, enterprise role working with C‑suite leaders, shaping global healthcare cloud strategy, and tapping into AWS’s mentorship and career growth programs.

Employer: Yelp

Location: Remote (US) – open to New Jersey; must live near a major airport

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 annually (base)

Own the post-sale lifecycle for large, multi-location restaurant groups using Yelp’s AI-powered tools. You’ll lead implementations, drive adoption and renewals, travel up to 50%, and get strong benefits including full medical from day one, PTO, wellness days, and parental leave.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Jersey City, NJ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Help run live events for brands in retail, lifestyle, and consumer services. You’ll greet guests, set up displays, support demos and giveaways, and can grow into event coordination or team lead roles. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.