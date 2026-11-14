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Jersey City
💻 Jersey City IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
12 days ago
Jersey City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI-heavy roles, many tied to finance and consulting. If you’re in software, data, or cybersecurity, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Senior Java Software Engineer (Full Stack)
- Employer: VForce Infotech
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and build Java/Spring Boot microservices and modern UIs (Angular/React) in an Agile shop. Great fit if you like working across the stack with REST APIs, SQL, CI/CD, and cloud.
Backend Lead (Java, AWS & AI)
- Employer: Global IT Con. LLC
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160K–$170K/year
Lead backend engineering with Java/Spring Boot on AWS while integrating AI/GenAI and LLMs. You’ll own architecture decisions, mentor devs, and modernize legacy systems.
Java Developer with GCP
- Employer: LTM
- Location: New Jersey, NJ (Jersey City area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Java Spring Boot + Hibernate role focused on building REST APIs and apps integrated with Google Cloud Platform. Good match for 3–5 years’ experience and interest in CI/CD on GCP.
Senior Machine Learning Engineer – AI/Healthcare (Hybrid)
- Employer: CyberCoders (AI/healthcare client)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180K–$240K base + equity
Own end-to-end ML models on large time-series and structured data for a healthcare platform. Heavy Python, deep learning, evaluation frameworks, and production ML ownership.
Python Developer (2 Senior AI-Focused Roles)
- Employer: Matlen Silver
- Location: Hybrid – 2 Bryant Park, NYC (local to Jersey City)
- Type: Contract (18–24 months)
- Rate: $60–$68/hour W2 (no C2C/1099, no sponsorship)
Two senior Python roles: one AI Engineer and one AI Platform Engineer using Python, FastAPI, microservices, LLM/GenAI, MongoDB/Redis/Kafka, CI/CD, and Kubernetes. GC/USC only, 3 days onsite.
Senior Java Developer (AI-Focused)
- Employer: RapinnoTech - APAC & USA
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior (12+ years) Core Java engineer role driving AI-assisted engineering practices at scale. You’ll lead design, coach teams, and push CI/CD, TDD, cloud, and resiliency patterns.
Java Full Stack Engineer
- Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deep full-stack role: modern Java, Spring Boot microservices, Angular-style front end, Kafka, AWS, Docker/Kubernetes, and CI/CD. Also leans into AI-assisted dev tools and test automation.
Senior Delivery Consultant – Data (AWS HCLS)
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (travel ~50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Jersey City band): $169,000–$228,600/year
Design modern data platforms (lakes, lakehouse, mesh) and AI-ready data layers for healthcare and life sciences clients. Heavy AWS data stack, RAG architectures, ontologies, and knowledge graphs. Application deadline: Nov 16, 2026.
QA Analyst II/III (Automation & AI Testing)
- Employer: Verisk
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead manual and automated testing for web, APIs, and infrastructure using Selenium, JMeter, and CI/CD tools. You’ll also validate AI-driven solutions and mentor junior testers.
Senior Databricks Engineer (Cyber Data Platform)
- Employer: Sharp Decisions
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)
- Type: Contract-to-hire, W2 only
- Salary: Not listed
Design and build Azure Databricks data solutions for a cybersecurity data lake. Requires 8+ years’ experience, strong Python/PySpark/SQL, Azure data stack, and security-domain data knowledge.
Application Programmer (Python/FastAPI)
- Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (onsite in NE/SE region)
- Type: Contract
- Rate: $68–$73/hour
Architect and build multi-tier platforms using Python, FastAPI, Unix scripting, and relational/NoSQL databases. You’ll lead delivery, mentor others, and drive performance and scalability.
VP – Data Governance & Lineage (Firmwide CDO)
- Employer: JPMorganChase
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Vice President)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior data governance role owning firmwide data lineage frameworks, metadata standards, and adoption across lines of business. Ideal for 10+ years in data/analytics with tools like Collibra or Databricks.
OneStream Developer – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Project Delivery)
- Salary Range: $105,000–$207,000/year
Lead technical design and configuration of OneStream for budgeting and planning in government/public sector. Mix of EPM development, integrations, and Agile delivery; Secret clearance required.
IAM Lead with Japanese Proficiency
- Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior IAM leader (8+ years IAM, 12+ IT) for global programs, working closely with Japanese stakeholders. JLPT N1-level Japanese and BFSI experience strongly preferred.
Senior Consultant – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $116,200–$229,100/year
Senior consulting role on eDiscovery and financial crime projects using Relativity, unstructured data analytics, and generative AI tools. Mix of client delivery, mentoring, and travel (up to 50%).
Consultant – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $86,700–$170,900/year
Early-to-mid level role supporting eDiscovery, contract analytics, and AI-driven unstructured data work. Great entry into risk/forensics consulting with hands-on tools and travel.
Lead Software Engineer – AI Foundation Services
- Employer: Archer (for JPMorganChase)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead cloud-native platform engineering for GenAI/ML foundation services (Kubernetes, Terraform, CI/CD). You’ll build reusable APIs/SDKs and champion AI-assisted development practices.
Principal Software Engineer – Databricks (CDAO)
- Employer: Archer (for JPMorganChase)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Principal level)
- Salary: Not listed
Top-level engineering role owning Databricks architecture, AWS/Terraform infrastructure, and agentic AI-enabled dev workflows across the firm. A fit for 10+ years leading large-scale data platforms.
Tech Risk & Controls – Cybersecurity (PCI Assessments)
- Employer: Archer (for JPMorganChase)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Senior Associate)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on PCI DSS assessment role in Cybersecurity Technology Controls. You’ll coordinate assessments, review evidence, guide remediation, and use approved AI tools to streamline compliance work.
Manager – Risk & Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Manager)
- Salary Range: $141,200–$278,300/year
Lead teams on eDiscovery and unstructured data engagements, including generative AI use cases. Own client relationships, delivery quality, staffing, and practice-building.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link, tailor your resume to the tech stack they mention, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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