Jersey City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI-heavy roles, many tied to finance and consulting. If you’re in software, data, or cybersecurity, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: VForce Infotech

VForce Infotech Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and build Java/Spring Boot microservices and modern UIs (Angular/React) in an Agile shop. Great fit if you like working across the stack with REST APIs, SQL, CI/CD, and cloud.

Employer: Global IT Con. LLC

Global IT Con. LLC Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160K–$170K/year

Lead backend engineering with Java/Spring Boot on AWS while integrating AI/GenAI and LLMs. You’ll own architecture decisions, mentor devs, and modernize legacy systems.

Employer: LTM

Location: New Jersey, NJ (Jersey City area)

(Jersey City area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Java Spring Boot + Hibernate role focused on building REST APIs and apps integrated with Google Cloud Platform. Good match for 3–5 years’ experience and interest in CI/CD on GCP.

Employer: CyberCoders (AI/healthcare client)

(AI/healthcare client) Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180K–$240K base + equity

Own end-to-end ML models on large time-series and structured data for a healthcare platform. Heavy Python, deep learning, evaluation frameworks, and production ML ownership.

Employer: Matlen Silver

Location: Hybrid – 2 Bryant Park, NYC (local to Jersey City)

Type: Contract (18–24 months)

Rate: $60–$68/hour W2 (no C2C/1099, no sponsorship)

Two senior Python roles: one AI Engineer and one AI Platform Engineer using Python, FastAPI, microservices, LLM/GenAI, MongoDB/Redis/Kafka, CI/CD, and Kubernetes. GC/USC only, 3 days onsite.

Employer: RapinnoTech - APAC & USA

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior (12+ years) Core Java engineer role driving AI-assisted engineering practices at scale. You’ll lead design, coach teams, and push CI/CD, TDD, cloud, and resiliency patterns.

Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deep full-stack role: modern Java, Spring Boot microservices, Angular-style front end, Kafka, AWS, Docker/Kubernetes, and CI/CD. Also leans into AI-assisted dev tools and test automation.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (travel ~50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Jersey City band): $169,000–$228,600/year

Design modern data platforms (lakes, lakehouse, mesh) and AI-ready data layers for healthcare and life sciences clients. Heavy AWS data stack, RAG architectures, ontologies, and knowledge graphs. Application deadline: Nov 16, 2026.

Employer: Verisk

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead manual and automated testing for web, APIs, and infrastructure using Selenium, JMeter, and CI/CD tools. You’ll also validate AI-driven solutions and mentor junior testers.

Employer: Sharp Decisions

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire, W2 only

Salary: Not listed

Design and build Azure Databricks data solutions for a cybersecurity data lake. Requires 8+ years’ experience, strong Python/PySpark/SQL, Azure data stack, and security-domain data knowledge.

Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.

Location: Jersey City, NJ (onsite in NE/SE region)

Type: Contract

Rate: $68–$73/hour

Architect and build multi-tier platforms using Python, FastAPI, Unix scripting, and relational/NoSQL databases. You’ll lead delivery, mentor others, and drive performance and scalability.

Employer: JPMorganChase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (Vice President)

Salary: Not listed

Senior data governance role owning firmwide data lineage frameworks, metadata standards, and adoption across lines of business. Ideal for 10+ years in data/analytics with tools like Collibra or Databricks.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (Project Delivery)

Salary Range: $105,000–$207,000/year

Lead technical design and configuration of OneStream for budgeting and planning in government/public sector. Mix of EPM development, integrations, and Agile delivery; Secret clearance required.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior IAM leader (8+ years IAM, 12+ IT) for global programs, working closely with Japanese stakeholders. JLPT N1-level Japanese and BFSI experience strongly preferred.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $116,200–$229,100/year

Senior consulting role on eDiscovery and financial crime projects using Relativity, unstructured data analytics, and generative AI tools. Mix of client delivery, mentoring, and travel (up to 50%).

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $86,700–$170,900/year

Early-to-mid level role supporting eDiscovery, contract analytics, and AI-driven unstructured data work. Great entry into risk/forensics consulting with hands-on tools and travel.

Employer: Archer (for JPMorganChase)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cloud-native platform engineering for GenAI/ML foundation services (Kubernetes, Terraform, CI/CD). You’ll build reusable APIs/SDKs and champion AI-assisted development practices.

Employer: Archer (for JPMorganChase)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (Principal level)

Salary: Not listed

Top-level engineering role owning Databricks architecture, AWS/Terraform infrastructure, and agentic AI-enabled dev workflows across the firm. A fit for 10+ years leading large-scale data platforms.

Employer: Archer (for JPMorganChase)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (Senior Associate)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on PCI DSS assessment role in Cybersecurity Technology Controls. You’ll coordinate assessments, review evidence, guide remediation, and use approved AI tools to streamline compliance work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (Manager)

Salary Range: $141,200–$278,300/year

Lead teams on eDiscovery and unstructured data engagements, including generative AI use cases. Own client relationships, delivery quality, staffing, and practice-building.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link, tailor your resume to the tech stack they mention, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.