Jersey City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital floors to remote therapy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $31.00 – $35.45 per hour

Category: Behavioral and Mental Health (OP Child Partial Hosp)

Work with children and teens in a partial hospitalization/outpatient setting providing individual, group, and family therapy. Great fit if you’re a licensed NJ clinician (LSW, LAC, LCSW, LPC, Psychologist) with at least 1 year of youth experience and want strong clinical supervision, growth, and full benefits.

Employer: BetterHelp

BetterHelp Location: Remote – based in Jersey City, NJ (US residency required)

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay per session; new increased hourly compensation)

Fully remote therapy with no overhead, no insurance billing hassles, and weekly payouts. You set your own hours, get 390+ free CEU courses, a $500 first-client bonus, and a $650 health stipend if you maintain 30+ hours/week. Must be fully independently licensed (LCSW, LPC, LMFT, etc.) with 3+ years’ experience.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide applied behavior analysis (ABA) services to children with autism in home and community settings. You’ll design and update behavior plans, track data, and coach paraprofessionals—ideal if you’re strong in ABA principles, documentation, and team collaboration.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Gifted Healthcare Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: PRN / Full-time hours possible (Nights)

Pay: Not listed

L&D RNs monitor moms through labor, support families, and provide immediate newborn care. Night shift role where you’ll use skills in phlebotomy, IVs, central lines, pain meds, and patient education—good for experienced L&D nurses wanting flexible PRN work.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $3,390 per week

Start Date: 12/08/2026

Cardiac/Neuro Cath Lab Tech role in adult labs with 4 rooms / 13 beds. Requires NJ Radiologic Technologist license, ACLS, BLS, CCI RCIS or ARRT(R), and 1+ year Cath Lab experience with fluoro and neuro. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, 401k, medical/dental/vision, CE, and license reimbursement.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., days; every other weekend & rotating holidays

Pay: $47.85 – $67.04 per hour

Department: Neonatal ICU

NICU RN role in a Magnet-recognized, award-winning hospital on the Jersey City waterfront. You’ll handle high-acuity newborn care, collaborate with a multidisciplinary team, and use EPIC. Requires active NJ RN license, AHA BLS, NRP, BSN (or enrolled), and 2+ years acute care RN experience (NICU preferred). Includes strong PTO, medical/dental/vision, retirement, tuition reimbursement, and wellness perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.