Jersey City is busy right now with leadership roles, from finance and construction to creative brands. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ( DTCC )

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ( ) Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid: 3 days onsite, 2 days remote)

(hybrid: 3 days onsite, 2 days remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (base + annual incentive; exact range not listed)

Lead digital asset delivery for a major financial market infrastructure firm. You’ll turn strategy into execution across multiple squads, own delivery roadmaps, manage risks, and work closely with senior product and technology leaders.

Employer: Not listed (General Contractor role)

Not listed (General Contractor role) Location: Jersey City, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $150,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health & dental insurance, paid time off

Run 24-story luxury rental projects from the ground up. This role is ideal if you have strong GC experience, know multifamily high-rise work, and are comfortable owning schedule, budget, safety, and quality using tools like ProCore, Primavera, and Bluebeam.

Employer: Morgan Julia Designs

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid; some travel to St. Petersburg, FL)

(hybrid; some travel to St. Petersburg, FL) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year + performance-based bonus eligibility

Benefits: Paid time off, maternity leave, employee discounts, monthly healthcare reimbursement (for eligible full-time employees)

Be the first People & Ops leader at a growing needlepoint and lifestyle brand. You’ll partner closely with the founder, manage studio managers, own hiring, payroll, HR processes, and keep projects and team culture running smoothly across locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Jersey City employers are growing fast and often shape roles around the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.