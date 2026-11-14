Jersey City retail is busy right now—stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smooth. If you enjoy fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.45 – $38.13/hour

Lead the store when the manager is out, coach the team, and help hit sales and service goals at a busy optical shop. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail management, strong people skills, and want a role with clear performance targets and room to grow.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Target Pay Range: $20.00 – $28.00/hour

Be the go-to person for the apparel department—help plan the floor, guide teammates, and keep the store looking sharp for athletes and sports fans. Great if you like an active job, can work nights/weekends, and want to build leadership skills in a big brand.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $17.00 – $20.40/hour

Help keep the club floor stocked, clean, and organized while giving members friendly, fast service. Good option if you want weekly pay, flexible hours, and don’t mind staying active with lifting, stocking, and moving around the store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.