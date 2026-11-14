Jersey City has a nice mix of office roles right now, from hospital front desks to high‑level executive support. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Forbes Research & Insights

Forbes Research & Insights Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Temporary, part‑time (up to 25 hrs/week), seasonal

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Support the Forbes Vetted Best Product Awards team with logistics and admin work: tracking products, coordinating shipments, updating project trackers, and helping with photo shoots. Great fit if you have 1+ year admin/project coordination experience, are detail‑oriented, and like working with editors and brands.

Employer: Robert Half (supporting a Technical Delivery org)

(supporting a Technical Delivery org) Location: Jersey City, NJ (100% onsite)

Type: Temporary, contract‑to‑hire

Pay: Around $38.00/hour (tentative)

High‑visibility role supporting one Lead Managing Director plus three Managing Directors. You’ll manage complex calendars, global meetings, travel, and expenses (Concur) in a fast‑paced corporate setting. Best for someone with 6+ years executive assistant experience, strong Outlook/Excel/PowerPoint skills, and comfort handling confidential info.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center

Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type: Per diem, day shift

Pay: $26.39/hour

Front‑desk role in a clinic setting: greeting patients, answering high‑volume calls, scheduling and following up on appointments, verifying insurance, and collecting co‑pays. Good match if you’re people‑focused, organized, and comfortable using electronic medical systems like EPIC.

Employer: Not listed (medical facility)

Not listed (medical facility) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not stated

Not stated Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, 401(k) with match

Data‑heavy office role handling medical claims and billing, including entering data, creating Excel spreadsheets, submitting claims, checking denials, and sending appeals. They want someone with medical claims processing experience, especially car accident cases and authorization requests.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, team, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.