undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Jersey City admin & clerical jobs with multiple openings
Jersey City has a nice mix of office roles right now, from hospital front desks to high‑level executive support. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Temporary Operations Coordinator, Best Product Awards
- Employer: Forbes Research & Insights
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid)
- Type: Temporary, part‑time (up to 25 hrs/week), seasonal
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour
Support the Forbes Vetted Best Product Awards team with logistics and admin work: tracking products, coordinating shipments, updating project trackers, and helping with photo shoots. Great fit if you have 1+ year admin/project coordination experience, are detail‑oriented, and like working with editors and brands.
Executive Administrative Assistant Advanced (>6 years)
- Employer: Robert Half (supporting a Technical Delivery org)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (100% onsite)
- Type: Temporary, contract‑to‑hire
- Pay: Around $38.00/hour (tentative)
High‑visibility role supporting one Lead Managing Director plus three Managing Directors. You’ll manage complex calendars, global meetings, travel, and expenses (Concur) in a fast‑paced corporate setting. Best for someone with 6+ years executive assistant experience, strong Outlook/Excel/PowerPoint skills, and comfort handling confidential info.
Patient Services Representative, Clinic
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center
- Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
- Type: Per diem, day shift
- Pay: $26.39/hour
Front‑desk role in a clinic setting: greeting patients, answering high‑volume calls, scheduling and following up on appointments, verifying insurance, and collecting co‑pays. Good match if you’re people‑focused, organized, and comfortable using electronic medical systems like EPIC.
Data Entry Clerk for a Medical Facility in NJ
- Employer: Not listed (medical facility)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Not stated
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, 401(k) with match
Data‑heavy office role handling medical claims and billing, including entering data, creating Excel spreadsheets, submitting claims, checking denials, and sending appeals. They want someone with medical claims processing experience, especially car accident cases and authorization requests.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, team, and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.