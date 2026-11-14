Jersey City’s creative scene is busy right now—brands and studios are hiring for both leadership and on-stage roles. If you’re in arts, design, or media, these are worth a look.

Employer: Forbes Research & Insights

Forbes Research & Insights Location: Jersey City, NJ (NYC area preferred)

(NYC area preferred) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000/year

Lead Forbes’ branded content video studio, from pitch to final cut. You’ll guide creative vision, manage top-tier crews, shape pricing and products, and work across sales, marketing, and video teams to grow a premium video business.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $50.00/hour, about 2 hours/week expected

Act in film, theater, and live events, with chances to do voice work, streaming, dancing, and modeling. Acting experience is key, and they welcome people with criminal records and varied performance backgrounds.

Employer: Verisk

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help build Verisk’s internal creative agency and lead a multidisciplinary design team. You’ll set creative standards, mentor designers, shape brand experiences across print, video, events, and more, and bring AI-enabled workflows into the process.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.