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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Jersey City Right Now
Jersey City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from office storage to pet supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.
Free file cabinets
Item: Free file cabinets
Type: Office furniture (filing cabinets)
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: Jersey City, NJ (church basement; exact address in listing)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Details:
- 3 free file cabinets total
- Take one or all
- Must be able to remove from church basement (easy pickup per poster)
- Two matching cabinets on the left: about 5'4" high
- Black cabinet on the right: about 5'0" high
- All are about 1.5 feet deep
Good if you need extra storage for papers, crafts, or home office supplies.
👉 See this item on Facebook
Free cats
Item: Free cats
Type: Pets
Location: McGinley Square, Jersey City, NJ
Source: Nextdoor
Details:
- Cats are free to a loving home
- Exact number, age, and other info are in the Nextdoor post
- Great if you’re ready to adopt and can provide a stable, caring home
Please be sure you’re prepared for long‑term pet care before reaching out.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Kitchen appliance
Item: Kitchen appliance (exact type in listing photos)
Type: Appliance
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Jersey City, NJ
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Details:
- Listed as a kitchen appliance in good used condition
- Check the Facebook photos and description for the exact model and size
- Helpful if you’re setting up a new place or replacing an older appliance
Cat Items (FREE)
Item: Cat supplies
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: JFK/Beacon (07306), Jersey City, NJ
Near bus lines 125, 88, and 2; about a 10‑minute walk from Journal Square PATH
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Included items:
- Tunnel
- Litter pan
- Treats
- All listed as FREE
Nice starter set if you’re adopting a cat or want extra supplies.
👉 See this item on Facebook
Free items in Jersey City tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.