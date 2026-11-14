Jersey City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from office storage to pet supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available.

Item: Free file cabinets

Type: Office furniture (filing cabinets)

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: Jersey City, NJ (church basement; exact address in listing)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Details:

3 free file cabinets total

total Take one or all

Must be able to remove from church basement (easy pickup per poster)

(easy pickup per poster) Two matching cabinets on the left: about 5'4" high

Black cabinet on the right: about 5'0" high

All are about 1.5 feet deep

Good if you need extra storage for papers, crafts, or home office supplies.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Free cats

Type: Pets

Location: McGinley Square, Jersey City, NJ

Source: Nextdoor

Details:

Cats are free to a loving home

Exact number, age, and other info are in the Nextdoor post

Great if you’re ready to adopt and can provide a stable, caring home

Please be sure you’re prepared for long‑term pet care before reaching out.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Kitchen appliance (exact type in listing photos)

Type: Appliance

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Details:

Listed as a kitchen appliance in good used condition

in Check the Facebook photos and description for the exact model and size

Helpful if you’re setting up a new place or replacing an older appliance

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Cat supplies

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: JFK/Beacon (07306), Jersey City, NJ

Near bus lines 125, 88, and 2; about a 10‑minute walk from Journal Square PATH

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Included items:

Tunnel

Litter pan

Treats

All listed as FREE

Nice starter set if you’re adopting a cat or want extra supplies.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Free items in Jersey City tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.