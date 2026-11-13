Jersey City has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and working with families. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Wyndy (family in Jersey City)

Wyndy (family in Jersey City) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (single-day booking)

Salary: Not listed

Watch a 6‑month‑old at the family’s home on Thursday, November 12, 12:00 PM–8:00 PM. Focus is only on childcare—no driving, cleaning, or pets—so you can give the baby your full attention.

Employer: Wyndy (family in Jersey City)

Wyndy (family in Jersey City) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Internship / Part-time (20+ hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Ongoing after‑school care for a 3‑year‑old, starting Tuesday, November 17, 2026 (6:30 PM–11:00 PM) and then weekdays, 20+ hours/week. You’ll do school pickup, park/library time, and indoor play—no laundry, cleaning, dinner, bath, or bedtime unless agreed.

Employer: Excelsior Care Group – Optima Care Harborview

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 annually

Lead the Social Services Department in a skilled nursing facility, overseeing staff, discharge planning, and psychosocial support for residents and families. Requires CSW or MSW and at least 2 years of supervised social work experience in healthcare, with strong leadership and regulatory knowledge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this often lead to more local opportunities.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.