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🍽️ Jersey City Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Jersey City’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.
Store Crew – Jollibee
- Employer: Jollibee
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Part-time / Full-time (Store Crew)
- Salary: Not listed
Work the counter or kitchen at a popular global fast-food chain known for strong training and career growth. Offers 401(k) match, meal privileges, employee discounts, and may include health benefits, paid leaves, and life insurance for eligible staff.
Dishwasher – Orale Mexican Kitchen
- Employer: Orale Mexican Kitchen – Hoboken
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour
Keep this busy fast-casual spot running by cleaning and sanitizing dishes and kitchen equipment. Includes dental and vision insurance plus an employee discount.
Host / Hostess – Carol Ann’s Table
- Employer: Carol Ann’s Table
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour
Front-of-house role at a contemporary Caribbean-American restaurant focused on intimate, polished service. Greet guests, manage reservations, and support the dining room; perks include employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.
If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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