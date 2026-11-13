Jersey City’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few solid local options hiring now.

Employer: Jollibee

Jollibee Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time / Full-time (Store Crew)

Part-time / Full-time (Store Crew) Salary: Not listed

Work the counter or kitchen at a popular global fast-food chain known for strong training and career growth. Offers 401(k) match, meal privileges, employee discounts, and may include health benefits, paid leaves, and life insurance for eligible staff.

Employer: Orale Mexican Kitchen – Hoboken

Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Keep this busy fast-casual spot running by cleaning and sanitizing dishes and kitchen equipment. Includes dental and vision insurance plus an employee discount.

Employer: Carol Ann’s Table

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Front-of-house role at a contemporary Caribbean-American restaurant focused on intimate, polished service. Greet guests, manage reservations, and support the dining room; perks include employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.