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Jersey City
💻 Jersey City IT Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
4 days ago
Jersey City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the NYC metro, this is a great moment to level up.
Cybersecurity Manager
- Employer: Forbes Research & Insights
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid, HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $165,000 – $175,000
Lead cybersecurity for Forbes’ corporate tech and consumer platforms. Mix of hands-on security engineering, governance, and managing a small distributed team.
VP, Software Engineering and Technology Transformation
- Employer: Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $170,000 – $200,000
Own the engineering vision for a 2-year transformation program, driving Java/Spring microservices, API-first design, and applied/GenAI adoption across the enterprise.
Generative AI Engineer
- Employer: REDLEO SOFTWARE INC.
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (role listed as 100% remote)
- Type: Full-time (FTE, salary + benefits)
- Salary: Not listed
Build end-to-end RAG systems in production using Python and Azure OpenAI / GCP / AWS Bedrock, with heavy focus on prompt engineering and version-controlled Markdown prompts.
Senior Data Engineer – Hybrid
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Jersey City, NJ or Los Angeles, CA (hybrid, 3–4 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $240,000 + equity
Hands-on data engineering for a fast-growing AI/healthcare company, building high-throughput pipelines on AWS with Python, SQL, Snowflake, and MySQL.
Business Systems Analysis Senior Analyst (AI / Innovation)
- Employer: The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid: 3 days onsite)
- Type: Listed as Volunteer in feed, but description notes competitive compensation & benefits
- Salary: Range not specified
Support DTCC’s enterprise AI and emerging tech strategy—research, portfolio tracking, and cross-team coordination for AI and innovation initiatives.
AWS Data Engineer
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000
Senior data engineer role focused on Python + AWS, building pipelines, REST APIs, and RAG-style solutions using Bedrock, Lambda, Step Functions, Terraform, vector DBs, and Postgres.
PO and Payments Domain Business Analyst
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $130,000
Payments-focused BA role covering wires, ACH/SEPA, RTP, cards, and ISO 20022/SWIFT, acting as the bridge between business and tech on payment platforms.
Technology Delivery Lead – Data & Marketing Platforms
- Employer: EXL
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead delivery for marketing data platforms on Azure + Databricks, owning Customer 360/MDM, data architecture, and a team of 5–8+ data engineers.
AWS AI Solution Architect
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $160,000
Define end-to-end AWS architecture for an enterprise AI agent platform, including RAG, security, observability, and reusable cloud patterns.
Cyber Operate – Service Delivery Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,500 – $265,100
Run managed SOC services for clients—threat hunting, SIEM, incident response, and service governance—while leading teams and owning client relationships.
Python Developer with Report Trading Experience
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $115,000
Build Python-based reporting and analytics around trading and market data, using Pandas, NumPy, PySpark, SQL, and ETL to support front office, risk, and finance.
Business Analyst (Banking & Financial Services)
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $130,000
Classic BA role in banking/financial services, owning BRDs/FRDs, user stories, process flows, and UAT support across lending, payments, deposits, or risk.
Big Data Developer
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $130,000
Work with Kafka, Spark, Scala, Hive, Impala, Hadoop, Splunk, Autosys to handle huge data volumes, performance tuning, and troubleshooting in a Cloudera ecosystem.
Senior AI Tech Lead
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $140,000
Lead engineering for LLM/GenAI solutions on AWS Bedrock/SageMaker, owning AI agents, RAG services, microservices, and DevSecOps best practices.
UI Angular Developer – Officer
- Employer: Citi
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,770 – $133,630
Senior Angular role building micro frontends and reusable UI components for payments, with strong TypeScript, state management, and testing experience.
Senior GCP Technical Account Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $200,000
Support public-sector clients on Google Cloud, coordinating launches, issue resolution, and best practices for reliability, security, and performance.
SAP Data and Insights Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (Government & Public Services)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,400 – $207,800
Manage SAP release planning and governance using Solution Manager and Agile methods, overseeing cutovers, risks, and metrics for large SAP programs.
Senior Consultant – Oracle HCM Cloud Learning Module
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (GPS)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Lead full lifecycle implementations of Oracle HCM Cloud Learning, from design and configuration through testing, change management, and go-live.
Senior Consultant – Oracle HCM Cloud Time & Attendance
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (GPS)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Own end-to-end delivery of Oracle Time & Labor and Absence modules, leading design, configuration, and rollout for large public-sector clients.
Senior Consultant – Oracle HCM Cloud Payroll Module
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (GPS)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Serve as SME for Oracle HCM Cloud Payroll, leading configuration, compare cycles, and integrated payroll solutions across complex HCM environments.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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