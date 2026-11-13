Jersey City’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity. If you’re in IT and anywhere near the NYC metro, this is a great moment to level up.

Employer: Forbes Research & Insights

Forbes Research & Insights Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid, HQ)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $165,000 – $175,000

Lead cybersecurity for Forbes’ corporate tech and consumer platforms. Mix of hands-on security engineering, governance, and managing a small distributed team.

Employer: Yoh, A Day & Zimmermann Company

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Estimated $170,000 – $200,000

Own the engineering vision for a 2-year transformation program, driving Java/Spring microservices, API-first design, and applied/GenAI adoption across the enterprise.

Employer: REDLEO SOFTWARE INC.

Location: Jersey City, NJ (role listed as 100% remote)

Type: Full-time (FTE, salary + benefits)

Full-time (FTE, salary + benefits) Salary: Not listed

Build end-to-end RAG systems in production using Python and Azure OpenAI / GCP / AWS Bedrock, with heavy focus on prompt engineering and version-controlled Markdown prompts.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Jersey City, NJ or Los Angeles, CA (hybrid, 3–4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $240,000 + equity

Hands-on data engineering for a fast-growing AI/healthcare company, building high-throughput pipelines on AWS with Python, SQL, Snowflake, and MySQL.

Employer: The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid: 3 days onsite)

Type: Listed as Volunteer in feed, but description notes competitive compensation & benefits

Listed as Volunteer in feed, but description notes Salary: Range not specified

Support DTCC’s enterprise AI and emerging tech strategy—research, portfolio tracking, and cross-team coordination for AI and innovation initiatives.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Senior data engineer role focused on Python + AWS, building pipelines, REST APIs, and RAG-style solutions using Bedrock, Lambda, Step Functions, Terraform, vector DBs, and Postgres.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $130,000

Payments-focused BA role covering wires, ACH/SEPA, RTP, cards, and ISO 20022/SWIFT, acting as the bridge between business and tech on payment platforms.

Employer: EXL

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead delivery for marketing data platforms on Azure + Databricks, owning Customer 360/MDM, data architecture, and a team of 5–8+ data engineers.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $160,000

Define end-to-end AWS architecture for an enterprise AI agent platform, including RAG, security, observability, and reusable cloud patterns.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,500 – $265,100

Run managed SOC services for clients—threat hunting, SIEM, incident response, and service governance—while leading teams and owning client relationships.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $115,000

Build Python-based reporting and analytics around trading and market data, using Pandas, NumPy, PySpark, SQL, and ETL to support front office, risk, and finance.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $130,000

Classic BA role in banking/financial services, owning BRDs/FRDs, user stories, process flows, and UAT support across lending, payments, deposits, or risk.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $130,000

Work with Kafka, Spark, Scala, Hive, Impala, Hadoop, Splunk, Autosys to handle huge data volumes, performance tuning, and troubleshooting in a Cloudera ecosystem.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,000 – $140,000

Lead engineering for LLM/GenAI solutions on AWS Bedrock/SageMaker, owning AI agents, RAG services, microservices, and DevSecOps best practices.

Employer: Citi

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $95,770 – $133,630

Senior Angular role building micro frontends and reusable UI components for payments, with strong TypeScript, state management, and testing experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $140,000 – $200,000

Support public-sector clients on Google Cloud, coordinating launches, issue resolution, and best practices for reliability, security, and performance.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (Government & Public Services)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Manage SAP release planning and governance using Solution Manager and Agile methods, overseeing cutovers, risks, and metrics for large SAP programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (GPS)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Lead full lifecycle implementations of Oracle HCM Cloud Learning, from design and configuration through testing, change management, and go-live.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (GPS)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Own end-to-end delivery of Oracle Time & Labor and Absence modules, leading design, configuration, and rollout for large public-sector clients.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (GPS)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Serve as SME for Oracle HCM Cloud Payroll, leading configuration, compare cycles, and integrated payroll solutions across complex HCM environments.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and send a tailored resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.