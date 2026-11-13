💰 Jersey City finance jobs: multiple openings from intern to VP

Jersey City’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level ops to senior leadership. If you’re in accounting or investments, there’s a nice mix of corporate, banking, and fund admin options here.

Employer: Kassen Recruitment (for a financial services firm)

Kassen Recruitment (for a financial services firm) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior leadership role running private equity fund accounting teams and operations, including NAVs, audits, and complex fund structures. Great fit if you have 8+ years in PE/fund admin, strong client skills, and want to drive process and tech improvements.

Employer: Kassen Recruitment (for a financial services firm)

Kassen Recruitment (for a financial services firm) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead a team handling daily fund accounting, NAVs, and reporting for private equity structures. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years fund accounting plus leadership experience who wants more client exposure and process ownership.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time (in-office with some flexibility)

(in-office with some flexibility) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Advise retail clients on investments and banking products, build financial plans, and grow a book of business. You’ll need Series 7 & 66 and at least 1 year in investments/financial services with a sales or goals-based background.

Employer: Oliver James (for a leading insurance organization)

(for a leading insurance organization) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support the Specialty Risk insurance business with close activities, reconciliations, and GAAP/statutory reporting across multiple entities. Best for accountants with 5+ years experience and at least 2 years in insurance accounting.

Employer: Oliver James (for a leading insurance organization)

(for a leading insurance organization) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; competitive compensation + benefits

Not listed; Manage close, GAAP/stat filings, intercompany, and process improvements for multiple entities, plus lead a small team. Looking for 7+ years progressive accounting, CPA preferred, and strong GAAP/internal controls experience.

Employer: Russell Tobin (for a large financial firm)

(for a large financial firm) Location: Jersey City, NJ or NYC (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote) Type: Contract (temp-to-perm), ~6+ months

Pay: $24–$26/hour , 40 hours/week

, Handle fund account opening, reconciliations, and transaction processing while supporting mutual fund operations. Good for recent grads with 1–2 years financial services (internships count) who want a foot in the door at a big firm.

Employer: The Citco Group Limited

Location: Jersey City, NJ (role will sit in Iselin, NJ – Metropark long term)

(role will sit in long term) Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $65,000 – $88,000

Work on CLOs and other loan products, reviewing credit agreements, monitoring lifecycle events, and resolving breaks. Great for someone with 2+ years in loan admin/financial services and strong Excel who wants structured products exposure.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead a quant team building/validating risk and finance models, owning model governance and regulatory interactions. Suited to candidates with a Master’s/PhD in a quantitative field, 5–10 years in risk/finance, and strong Python/SQL skills.

Employer: AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

Location: Jersey City, NJ (4 days in office, 1 remote)

(4 days in office, 1 remote) Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on investment accounting internship working on monthly close, reconciliations, and alternative investments. Aimed at rising seniors (grad dates in 2027–2028) studying Accounting, Finance, Stats, Analytics, or Data Science with solid Excel and interest in AI tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Jersey City finance teams are growing, and strong candidates often get considered for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.