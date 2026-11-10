📅 New attorney swearing-in ceremony in Jersey City

📅 New attorney swearing‑in in Jersey City

The Hudson Vicinage, together with the Hudson County Bar Association and Foundation, will hold a swearing‑in ceremony for new attorneys on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

The event will take place in courtroom 2A at the Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex, 24 Central Ave., Jersey City.

Associate Supreme Court Justice Michael Noriega will give remarks. Families of the new attorneys and local bar members are welcome to attend.

If you are a candidate who wants to be sworn in at this ceremony, email the county bar association at staff@hcbalaw.com by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.