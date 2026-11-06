👔 Jersey City Exec & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Jersey City is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for people who know tech, finance, and operations. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these executive and management jobs are worth a look.

Employer: IBM

IBM Location: Jersey City, NJ (role can be performed from anywhere in the US )

(role can be performed from ) Type: Full-time

Guide major insurance companies through big business and tech change. You’ll shape strategy, improve back-office operations, and lead complex transformations using cloud and AI, ideal if you have deep insurance and consulting experience.

Employer: The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Lead Agile delivery for key financial market technology projects. You’ll run Scrum ceremonies, manage risks and dependencies, and work in a hybrid setup (3 days onsite, 2 remote) with strong benefits and growth in a global financial infrastructure firm.

Employer: AND Digital

Location: East Coast (NY/NJ, Atlanta, Charlotte, or South Florida)

Type: Full-time

Senior role for someone who can talk to the C‑suite and lead big tech and cost-transformation programs. You’ll design roadmaps, drive cloud and AI modernization, and oversee large, multi-team programs for enterprise clients.

Employer: SIXT

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Salary: $72,000–$77,000 base + up to $37,500 bonus

Type: Full-time

Run a busy mobility branch, lead a team, and own budgets, sales, and fleet operations. This role comes with a company car, strong benefits, and performance bonuses if you’re experienced in sales, customer service, and people management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.