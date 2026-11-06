🚚 Jersey City Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Jersey City’s logistics scene is busy right now, with food and freight moving in and out all day. If you’ve got warehouse or transportation experience, there are a few solid leadership roles open locally.

Employer: Walong Marketing, Inc. (Tawa Group / 99 Ranch Market)

Walong Marketing, Inc. (Tawa Group / 99 Ranch Market) Location: 95 Caven Point Rd, Jersey City, NJ 07305

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$110,000 per year

Lead a team of 70+ people in a busy food distribution center, handling inventory, order fulfillment, logistics, and safety. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and employee discount, plus room to drive process improvements and manage the DC budget.

Note: The "DC Manager" role on Indeed is the same position at the same employer and location, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise Sysco delivery drivers and routes, making sure runs are safe, on time, and follow DOT/OSHA rules. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of related experience, strong people skills, and don’t mind non‑traditional hours (nights, weekends, holidays) in a fast-paced food distribution setting.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—logistics roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.