💰 Jersey City Accounting Jobs with Multiple Senior Openings

Jersey City’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on AR/AP to high-level leadership. If you’re in accounting or payroll, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Fortitude Re

Fortitude Re Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $175,000 – $195,000 + annual bonus

Lead the day-to-day investment accounting team for a $111B+ insurance investment portfolio, covering GAAP, US STAT, and Bermuda STAT reporting. Ideal if you’re a CPA with Big 4 and insurance/reinsurance investment accounting experience who wants to manage a team, own month/quarter close, and drive automation and controls.

Employer: Circular Services

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the largest private recycling and organics company in the U.S. handling full-cycle AR and AP in a high-volume environment. Good fit if you have 2–5 years of AR/AP experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement).

Duplicate of the Indeed posting below; same role, different listing. Choose whichever site you prefer for applying.

Employer: Circular Services

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same AR/AP Specialist role as above, posted on Indeed. You’ll manage invoicing, cash application, collections, vendor invoices, payments, and reconciliations, plus help improve processes across multiple locations. Great if you like detail work, problem-solving, and owning your accounts.

Employer: The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified for this exact role; DTCC notes pay varies by role, location, and experience

Lead global payroll operations for a major financial market utility, overseeing multi-country payroll, controls, audits, and vendor management (ADP tools). Best for someone with 15+ years of payroll leadership, deep payroll tax and compliance knowledge, and experience driving automation and process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Jersey City finance roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.