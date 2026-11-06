🛒 Jersey City Retail Jobs with Multiple Frontline & Lead Roles

Jersey City retail is buzzing right now—especially front-line and key-holder roles. If you like fast-paced days, helping customers, and store discounts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Location: Newport Centre, Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $16.00 – $20.25/hour

Perks: 40% associate discount, free product, free mental health EAP, flexible schedule

This is a holiday/peak-season role focused on customer service, bra fitting, and sales on the floor, plus cash wrap and stock work. Good fit if you want retail experience, strong discounts, and a flexible schedule for a few months.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Targeted $20.00 – $28.00/hour

This is a key-carrying lead role where you help open/close the store, guide teammates, and keep front-end operations running smoothly. Great if you have retail or customer-focused experience and want leadership duties without jumping straight into full management.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 504 Bergen Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304

Type: Part-time Assistant Store Manager

Pay: $17.50 – $18.00/hour

You’ll help run daily store operations, support and train associates, handle opening/closing, and keep the store stocked and clean. Solid option if you have some retail or grocery experience and want management responsibilities with part-time hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.