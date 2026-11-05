⚖️ Jersey City Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Jersey City’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around finance and litigation. Here are several solid roles with clear growth paths and strong pay.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes Location: Jersey City, NJ (flexible: remote / hybrid / onsite)

(flexible: remote / hybrid / onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $160,000 base + billable-hours bonuses

Work on high-exposure defense cases (catastrophic injury, med mal, construction defect, wrongful death) with real courtroom responsibility. You’ll get close mentorship from the New Jersey Managing Partner, access to AI-enabled legal tools, Trial Academy, a defined path to partnership, flexible vacation, 401(k) match, student loan help or 529 support, and a flexible work model.

Employer: NSD International (for a major Japanese bank)

(for a major Japanese bank) Location: Jersey City, NJ 07311 (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Contract – 6 months (possible extension)

Pay: $48.00 per hour

Support a large bank’s Regulatory Change Management program across the Americas. You’ll track new laws and rules, assess impact, help update policies and procedures, draft a weekly regulatory digest, and support training and governance. Comes with health, dental, vision, and 401(k) match, plus hybrid work.

Employer: FINRA

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary range for Jersey City: $117,200 – $211,400 + potential bonus

Senior surveillance role in Regulatory Operations, leading complex reviews to spot market manipulation and rule violations. You’ll mentor junior staff, help design new analytics and tools, and represent FINRA on projects. Includes comprehensive health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, extra retirement contribution, tuition help, generous PTO, volunteer days, and strong wellness benefits.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.