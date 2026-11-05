💻 Jersey City IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Open Now

Jersey City’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around finance, AI, and cloud. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid work, there are several strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: MUFG

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid, 4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140K–$203K base (NY/NJ)

Lead MUFG’s enterprise AI security and agentic AI program using Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, RAG, and security guardrails. Great fit if you blend deep cybersecurity with hands-on GenAI/agentic AI engineering in regulated environments.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Drive problem management and SRE-style reliability for payments tech, leading RCAs, ServiceNow/ITSM processes, and AI-assisted analysis. Ideal for someone who loves metrics, stability, and cross-team influence.

Employer: Archer (for Verisk)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Blend P&C insurance data, actuarial workflows, and SQL/R/Python to improve Verisk’s loss cost products and dashboards. Good role if you enjoy data storytelling and process automation in insurance analytics.

Employer: Archer (for Verisk)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Support AI-powered product features on Verisk’s Mozart forms platform, turning customer needs into user stories and AI use cases. Great for product-minded analysts comfortable with GenAI concepts and Agile.

Employer: Archer (for BNY)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Senior full-stack role designing and scaling web apps for a global financial services firm. You’ll lead architecture, mentor engineers, and work across front-end and back-end in a modern stack.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Jersey City, NJ (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,100–$179,500

Consulting role on Workday Financials implementations—config, testing, documentation, and client support. Good match if you have ERP/Workday experience and like client-facing project work.

Employer: Deloitte (GPS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,100–$131,100

Lead Oracle HCM Cloud integrations and data conversions for public sector clients. Strong fit if you’ve done full lifecycle Oracle Cloud HCM projects and can own integration strategy end-to-end.

Employer: Deloitte (GPS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000–$252,000

Manage OneStream EPM solutions for budgeting and planning, leading technical design, integrations, and agile delivery. Best for someone with deep OneStream plus federal/finance transformation experience.

Employer: MUFG

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid, 4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128K–$185K base (NY/NJ)

Hands-on Java/Spring Boot, microservices, AWS, OpenShift role in Transaction Banking, with a twist: you’ll also use AI-assisted and agentic development to modernize enterprise systems.

Employer: DTCC

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid 3 days onsite)

Type: Contract

Associate-level product owner role in Financial Risk & Governance, turning risk strategy into backlogs and release plans. Good if you know Agile, JIRA, and financial risk/clearing operations.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary (Jersey City): $169,000–$228,600

Senior presales SA role for healthcare & life sciences customers, designing end-to-end data, analytics, and GenAI architectures on AWS. Great if you enjoy customer-facing design, workshops, and thought leadership.

Employer: Apex Systems (Everforth Apex)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Contract

Lead enterprise data protection engineering—Microsoft Purview, DLP, DSPM, and AI data controls—across email, cloud, and SaaS. Ideal for a hands-on security leader from a highly regulated industry.

Employer: Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$190,000 base + bonus

Senior second-line role leading cyber and tech risk oversight in a global financial firm. Great if you know NYDFS 500, NIST, ISO 27001, and want to manage a team and influence governance.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid 3–4 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$240,000 base + equity

Own Snowflake/MySQL data pipelines on AWS for a fast-growing AI healthcare platform. Perfect if you’re strong in Python, SQL, CDC, and building production-grade data infrastructure.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000–$240,000 base + equity

Hands-on ML engineer role owning models end-to-end on large, complex healthcare datasets. Strong fit if you know deep learning, time-series, backtesting, and production ML monitoring.

Employer: Quantum World Technologies Inc.

Location: Jersey City, NJ (onsite-hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Administer Oracle Exadata, RAC, ASM, Data Guard, RMAN in production. Good for seasoned Oracle DBAs who like performance tuning, HA/DR, and Exadata-specific work.

Employer: Agile Ventures Pvt Ltd

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Contract (W2, in-person interview)

Build Databricks Medallion architecture pipelines with Azure Data Factory, SQL Server, and Power BI. Best for 8+ year Python/PySpark engineers with financial services ETL/ELT experience.

Employer: FanDuel

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$156,000

Join FanDuel’s Trading Solutions team, working with quants on pricing models and trading systems. Strong fit if you like C#/OOP, performance, CI/CD, and sports/markets.

Employer: Themesoft Inc.

Location: Jersey City, NJ (hybrid/onsite)

Type: Contract (W2)

Support .NET/C# and SQL Server hedge fund applications (incl. SS&C Geneva), with Linux exposure and AI-enabled support tools. Great if you enjoy production support and complex issue triage.

Employer: Dexian India Services (for client)

Location: Jersey City, NJ or New York, NY (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Senior KDB+/q engineer role building low-latency analytics for an equities electronic trading platform. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in high-performance trading systems and strong market data experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Even one solid application today can move your job search forward.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.