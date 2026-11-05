🏥 Jersey City Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Jersey City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and in-home care. If you’re in medicine or wellness, there’s a mix of bedside, outpatient, and flexible part-time roles here right now.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Based in Jersey City, NJ , traveling to nursing homes across New Jersey

Based in , traveling to nursing homes across Type: Full-time (5 days/week)

(5 days/week) Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year

This role is all about providing urology care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Strong fit if you have urology + LTC/SNF experience and want high pay, full benefits, and a mission-driven senior care setting.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible

Pay: Per-assessment, $90–$115 per visit; typical $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume

Do focused, 1-hour in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members on your own schedule (days, evenings, or weekends). Great if you want extra income, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and education support without giving up your main job.

Employer: CompHealth (private practice placement)

(private practice placement) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $258,500 – $274,400/year

Schedule: 4 days in-office, 1 remote day/week, outpatient adults only

Lifestyle-focused primary care role: 16–18 patients/day, no hospital work, virtual team handles call. Ideal for a BC family medicine physician with 2+ years outpatient experience looking for balance and strong compensation.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center

Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type: Full-time, nights (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.)

Pay: $47.85 – $67.04/hour

Join a busy Med Surg/Telemetry unit at a major teaching hospital with strong clinical ladders, tuition reimbursement, and robust benefits. Best for RNs with NJ license and interest/experience in cardiac, heart failure, or stroke care.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60.90 – $82.30/hour

Retail pharmacist role with immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling at the core. Comes with PTO, full health benefits, 401(k) match, student loan match, and strong growth paths into leadership and corporate roles.

Employer: Links ABA Therapy

Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-home & hybrid)

(in-home & hybrid) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: “Top salary” (exact range not listed)

Provide and oversee ABA programs for children with autism in homes and the community. Flexible scheduling, PTO/sick time for all employees, free CEUs, sign-on bonus for select roles, and close work with an experienced Clinical Director.

Employer: Meta Bodywork

Location: Downtown Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $45 – $75/hour (per 60-min massage, plus add-ons and tips)

Work in a therapist-owned, holistic studio with a tight-knit team. You’ll handle therapeutic and deep tissue work for pain, injuries, pregnancy, and wellness; perks include free massages, CE credits, paid training, and flexible scheduling (must cover at least one evening and one weekend shift).

Employer: Chai Care

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $40 – $50/hour

Hands-on X-ray role in a fast-paced setting, supporting urgent and emergency-style care. Great if you’re comfortable with trauma/ER workflows, aseptic technique, and want to use your imaging skills in a busy, in-person environment.

Employer: SportsMed Physical Therapy

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $16.50/hour

Support PTs in a sports and orthopedic-focused clinic: set up equipment, supervise exercises, manage hot/ice packs and e-stim, and keep the treatment area running smoothly. Good entry point if you’re eyeing a rehab career; benefits include medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Hudson Family Dental

Location: Jersey City Heights, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Be the face of a brand-new dental office—manage check-in/out, scheduling, phones, and patient flow. Best for someone with 3+ years of dental front desk experience, strong scheduling skills, and interest in growth at a modern practice.

Employer: JAG Physical Therapy

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary + quarterly bonuses, $7,500 sign-on bonus, relocation and parking support

Treat a wide range of ortho/sports patients in a high-energy outpatient setting. Perks include a 4-day workweek option, CE reimbursement, mentorship for new grads, leadership tracks, and strong benefits.

Employer: Mastermind Behavior Services

Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-home)

(in-home) Type: Part-time (afternoons/early evenings)

(afternoons/early evenings) Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in their homes, with strong BCBA support and paid training if you’re not yet certified. Great for those who enjoy working with kids and want flexible, after-school hours.

Employer: Applied ABC

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact range not listed)

Lead ABA programs with a supported caseload, RBT supervision, and access to Applied ABC’s ATrack platform. Comes with 401(k) + match, health benefits, PTO, CE reimbursement, and strong operational support so you can focus on clinical work.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center

Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $41.98 – $55.17/hour

Night-shift hospital imaging role doing diagnostic X-rays in a large academic medical center. Ideal if you’re ARRT-certified with a NJ license and want strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow within a big health system.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Jersey City roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.