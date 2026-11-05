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Jersey City
🏥 Jersey City Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
2 days ago
Jersey City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and in-home care. If you’re in medicine or wellness, there’s a mix of bedside, outpatient, and flexible part-time roles here right now.
Travel Urology NP/PA – Skilled Nursing (Travel in NJ)
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Based in Jersey City, NJ, traveling to nursing homes across New Jersey
- Type: Full-time (5 days/week)
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year
This role is all about providing urology care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities. Strong fit if you have urology + LTC/SNF experience and want high pay, full benefits, and a mission-driven senior care setting.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-home visits)
- Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible
- Pay: Per-assessment, $90–$115 per visit; typical $1,800–$11,500/month depending on volume
Do focused, 1-hour in-home assessments for adult/geriatric members on your own schedule (days, evenings, or weekends). Great if you want extra income, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and education support without giving up your main job.
Family Practice Physician – Outpatient, Hybrid Schedule
- Employer: CompHealth (private practice placement)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $258,500 – $274,400/year
- Schedule: 4 days in-office, 1 remote day/week, outpatient adults only
Lifestyle-focused primary care role: 16–18 patients/day, no hospital work, virtual team handles call. Ideal for a BC family medicine physician with 2+ years outpatient experience looking for balance and strong compensation.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg/Telemetry (Nights)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center
- Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
- Type: Full-time, nights (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.)
- Pay: $47.85 – $67.04/hour
Join a busy Med Surg/Telemetry unit at a major teaching hospital with strong clinical ladders, tuition reimbursement, and robust benefits. Best for RNs with NJ license and interest/experience in cardiac, heart failure, or stroke care.
Pharmacist – Community Pharmacy
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $60.90 – $82.30/hour
Retail pharmacist role with immunizations, MTM, and patient counseling at the core. Comes with PTO, full health benefits, 401(k) match, student loan match, and strong growth paths into leadership and corporate roles.
BCBA – In-Person ABA Services (Jersey City)
- Employer: Links ABA Therapy
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-home & hybrid)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: “Top salary” (exact range not listed)
Provide and oversee ABA programs for children with autism in homes and the community. Flexible scheduling, PTO/sick time for all employees, free CEUs, sign-on bonus for select roles, and close work with an experienced Clinical Director.
Licensed Massage Therapist – Holistic Wellness Studio
- Employer: Meta Bodywork
- Location: Downtown Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $45 – $75/hour (per 60-min massage, plus add-ons and tips)
Work in a therapist-owned, holistic studio with a tight-knit team. You’ll handle therapeutic and deep tissue work for pain, injuries, pregnancy, and wellness; perks include free massages, CE credits, paid training, and flexible scheduling (must cover at least one evening and one weekend shift).
X-Ray Technologist – Urgent/Emergency-Focused
- Employer: Chai Care
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $40 – $50/hour
Hands-on X-ray role in a fast-paced setting, supporting urgent and emergency-style care. Great if you’re comfortable with trauma/ER workflows, aseptic technique, and want to use your imaging skills in a busy, in-person environment.
Physical Therapy Aide – Outpatient Sports & Ortho
- Employer: SportsMed Physical Therapy
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $16.50/hour
Support PTs in a sports and orthopedic-focused clinic: set up equipment, supervise exercises, manage hot/ice packs and e-stim, and keep the treatment area running smoothly. Good entry point if you’re eyeing a rehab career; benefits include medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.
Dental Front Desk Coordinator – New Practice
- Employer: Hudson Family Dental
- Location: Jersey City Heights, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Be the face of a brand-new dental office—manage check-in/out, scheduling, phones, and patient flow. Best for someone with 3+ years of dental front desk experience, strong scheduling skills, and interest in growth at a modern practice.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho with Bonuses
- Employer: JAG Physical Therapy
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary + quarterly bonuses, $7,500 sign-on bonus, relocation and parking support
Treat a wide range of ortho/sports patients in a high-energy outpatient setting. Perks include a 4-day workweek option, CE reimbursement, mentorship for new grads, leadership tracks, and strong benefits.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Afternoon Hours
- Employer: Mastermind Behavior Services
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (in-home)
- Type: Part-time (afternoons/early evenings)
- Pay: $25 – $30/hour
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in their homes, with strong BCBA support and paid training if you’re not yet certified. Great for those who enjoy working with kids and want flexible, after-school hours.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst – Full-Time
- Employer: Applied ABC
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact range not listed)
Lead ABA programs with a supported caseload, RBT supervision, and access to Applied ABC’s ATrack platform. Comes with 401(k) + match, health benefits, PTO, CE reimbursement, and strong operational support so you can focus on clinical work.
Radiologic Technologist – Hospital Nights
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Jersey City Medical Center
- Location: 355 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $41.98 – $55.17/hour
Night-shift hospital imaging role doing diagnostic X-rays in a large academic medical center. Ideal if you’re ARRT-certified with a NJ license and want strong benefits, tuition reimbursement, and room to grow within a big health system.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Jersey City roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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