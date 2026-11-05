🍽️ Jersey City Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front-of-House Roles

Jersey City’s cafe and restaurant scene is buzzing, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of steady hours, growth potential, and some nice perks.

Employer: Jollibee

Jollibee Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time or full-time, permanent

Part-time or full-time, permanent Salary: Not listed

Step into a supervisor role at a fast-growing global chain known for strong training, career growth, and solid benefits (health, 401(k) match, paid leave, meal perks). You’ll support the management team with crew supervision, quality, cleanliness, and cost control. 1+ year team lead experience in food or retail and authorization to work in the U.S. are required.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Restaurant Associates (Compass Group) Location: Brown Brothers Harriman, 185 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM–3:15 PM

Pay: $22.00/hour

Great if you want steady weekday hours and no late nights. You’ll make espresso drinks, handle POS and payments, keep the bar area clean, and follow food safety standards. Comes with access to big-company benefits (health, retirement, discounts, wellness programs) and requires previous food service experience.

Employer: Nepal Tea Collective – The Collective Brew

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: $12.00–$24.00/hour + tips

Perfect if you love coffee, tea, and community vibes. You’ll craft specialty drinks, help with light food, keep the cafe tidy, and chat with regulars. Offers flexible scheduling, staff drinks & discounts, paid training, and room to grow as the cafe expands. 1 year barista/cafe experience is required.

If something here fits your vibe, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on pay, hours, and growth when you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.