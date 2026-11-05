👔 Jersey City Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $140K+ Openings

Jersey City is buzzing with high-level roles right now, from finance and pharma strategy to regional ops leadership. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 1–2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,600 – $306,800 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Deadline: Recruiting ends 11/30/2026

Lead high-stakes private equity M&A strategy and diligence projects, guiding clients through deals from pre-bid to post-close. This is a senior consulting role where you’ll manage cross-functional teams, mentor junior staff, and work directly with PE deal teams on complex transactions.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Contract

Pay: $70.00 – $75.00/hr (OT eligible; benefits available for full-time contractors)

Hands-on PM role owning Legal, Contracts, Compliance, and Go-to-Market workstreams for a confidential carve-out/disposal program. Great fit if you have 5+ years of delivery-focused PM work plus M&A/divestiture experience and enjoy coordinating across legal, commercial, and operations teams.

Employer: Iris Software Inc. (for a leading bank)

Iris Software Inc. (for a leading bank) Location: Jersey City, NJ (Hybrid, 3–4 days onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire

Senior director-level role driving a Prime Brokerage program with C-level stakeholders. You’ll shape current and future-state solutions around corporate actions, asset servicing, settlements, and real-time stock records across clients, products, and holdings.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Lead a region and manage Franchise Business Consultants to help franchisees hit their business goals. Ideal if you’re strong in operations, coaching, and financial accountability, and like being the main bridge between local owners and headquarters.

Employer: Prescient

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $165,000 + discretionary bonus & benefits

Lead strategic medical affairs projects for global biopharma clients across medical strategy, evidence generation, and organizational excellence. Best for someone with an advanced life-science degree, 5–7 years in medical affairs/strategy, and prior consulting experience who wants client-facing leadership and business development responsibility.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team has similar openings or flexibility on fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.