🔧 Jersey City building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Jersey City is busy and growing, which means steady work keeping buildings, stores, and hotels clean and running well. Here are several solid maintenance and housekeeping roles hiring now.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.75–$25.40 per hour

Help keep a busy Whole Foods store spotless—floors, restrooms, seating areas, and parking lot—while working with a friendly team. This role is active, can include nights/weekends, and comes with store discounts, PTO, and other “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: Greystar

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00–$35.00 per hour

Lead day-to-day upkeep at a high-end residential property—handling work orders, make-readies, and general building and grounds care. This role offers strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses) and is a good fit if you have hands-on maintenance skills and can work a flexible schedule.

Employer: Dynamic Facility Group (at a premier hotel)

(at a premier hotel) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: In-person, hotel shifts

In-person, hotel shifts Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Clean and prepare guest rooms to hotel standards—making beds, sanitizing bathrooms, and restocking amenities in a fast-paced setting. Ideal if you have hotel housekeeping experience and can work weekends and holidays for extra shifts.

If something here looks right for you, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good building and grounds roles in Jersey City tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.