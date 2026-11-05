🎨 Jersey City Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles Hiring Now

Jersey City’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for designers and digital storytellers. If you’re in arts, media, or UX, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Forbes

Forbes Location: Jersey City, NJ (temporary, ~3 months)

(temporary, ~3 months) Type: Temporary

Pay: $24.00 – $35.00 per hour

Help a major global media brand get its journalism in front of the right audiences on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and newer platforms. This is a fast-paced editorial role where you’ll write posts, package stories, track performance, and make real-time publishing calls on breaking news and big Forbes franchises.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Verisk)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead UX and digital experience for Verisk’s marketing ecosystem, from websites and landing pages to design systems and templates. This is a senior, hands-on role where you’ll set UX standards, build a small team, and partner across marketing and tech to create consistent, user-centered digital experiences.

Employer: TruVolt Brands (Snow Joe®, Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, Auto Joe®, Jetson)

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own packaging from approved concept to printed box for hundreds of consumer products sold at major retailers. If you love dielines, color management, regulatory marks, and working with overseas factories to get every detail right, this role lets you see your work on real shelves nationwide.

Employer: TruVolt Brands

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Create digital assets across e‑commerce, email, and campaigns for fast-growing consumer brands. You’ll design ads, emails (Klaviyo), landing pages, PDP images, and Amazon A+ content, using strong visual storytelling and some AI tools to keep production fast and on-brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles. Share this with a friend who’s hunting for a creative job in Jersey City.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.