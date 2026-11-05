🐶 Sweet Jersey City Dogs Ready Now for Loving Homes

There are some very special dogs in Jersey City, NJ hoping to meet their new families. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting and how you can bring one of them home.

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: See Spot Rescued

Dragonfly is a young hound mix pup with a striking dark coat and silver highlights. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of playtime. Hound mixes are often smart and active, so she may enjoy walks, games, and learning new things.

For details on her vaccinations, spay status, and whether she’s good with kids or other pets, please contact the rescue directly.

Contact: See Spot Rescued (Jersey City, NJ)

👉 Meet Dragonfly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier

Bull Terrier Age: Adult (about 5 years with current family)

Adult (about 5 years with current family) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehoming)

(private owner rehoming) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Jersey City, NJ)

Jerry has been loved by his current family since he was about 6 months old. They describe him as a great dog who deserves more time, space, and attention than they can give right now. Their kids are in college and the adults work all day, so Jerry spends too much time alone.

His family is looking for a home where time and love are given freely—ideally with people who can be around, play with him, and make him part of daily life.

For information on his health, vaccinations, and how he does with other pets or children, please reach out through his listing.

Contact: For Adoption By Private Owner (Jersey City, NJ) via Adoptapet

👉 Meet Jerry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: See Spot Rescued

Cricket is a brindle baby hound mix with a beautiful patterned coat. Like most puppies, she’ll need guidance with housetraining, basic manners, and learning the routine of family life. A home that can offer structure, gentle training, and daily exercise will help her grow into a wonderful companion.

Please contact the rescue to learn more about her medical status and how she does with kids, dogs, or cats.

Contact: See Spot Rescued (Jersey City, NJ)

👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Jersey City, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share or a single visit could be the start of their new life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.