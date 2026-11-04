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🎓 Jersey City education jobs with multiple openings
Jersey City has some solid education roles right now, from early childhood leadership to entry paths into teaching and student support.
Head Teacher
- Employer: The Salvation Army
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead classroom quality and support the Childcare Director in a licensed early childhood and school-age program. You’ll coach teachers, guide family engagement, and help shape a safe, caring space for kids to grow.
The GO Teacher Residency
- Employer: GO Tutor Corps
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (plus other cities)
- Type: Full-time residency (Aug 2027 – Jun 2028)
- Stipend: $22,000 (prorated, plus housing support depending on location)
A 1–2 year, school-based teaching apprenticeship that pairs daily classroom work with a Master of Arts in Teaching program. Great fit if you want to become a certified teacher and like the idea of coaching, mentorship, and a clear path to a full-time teaching job.
Financial Aid Advisor (In-Office)
- Employer: Garden State Science and Technology Institute
- Location: Jersey City, NJ 07306
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $21.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, retirement plan, paid time off
Help students and families understand and manage FAFSA and Title IV funding while keeping them on track with academic progress rules. Good for someone organized and detail-focused who likes working directly with students.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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