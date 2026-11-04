🎓 Jersey City education jobs with multiple openings

Jersey City has some solid education roles right now, from early childhood leadership to entry paths into teaching and student support.

Employer: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead classroom quality and support the Childcare Director in a licensed early childhood and school-age program. You’ll coach teachers, guide family engagement, and help shape a safe, caring space for kids to grow.

Employer: GO Tutor Corps

Location: Jersey City, NJ (plus other cities)

(plus other cities) Type: Full-time residency (Aug 2027 – Jun 2028)

Stipend: $22,000 (prorated, plus housing support depending on location)

A 1–2 year, school-based teaching apprenticeship that pairs daily classroom work with a Master of Arts in Teaching program. Great fit if you want to become a certified teacher and like the idea of coaching, mentorship, and a clear path to a full-time teaching job.

Employer: Garden State Science and Technology Institute

Location: Jersey City, NJ 07306

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $21.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, retirement plan, paid time off

Help students and families understand and manage FAFSA and Title IV funding while keeping them on track with academic progress rules. Good for someone organized and detail-focused who likes working directly with students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.