🚔 Jersey City public safety jobs with multiple part-time roles

Jersey City has a steady flow of security openings right now, especially part-time roles with set schedules and room to grow.

Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and experience in public safety.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.92/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

This role gives you fixed weekend evening shifts plus the chance to pick up extra hours through their Claim-a-Shift program. Good fit if you want steady income, grocery store patrol work, and a path to full-time with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jersey City, NJ (educational campus)

(educational campus) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Schedule: Tue & Fri, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Work unarmed patrol at an education site, keeping buildings and grounds safe while helping students, staff, and visitors. Nice option if you like a campus setting, clear reporting duties, and the ability to claim extra shifts for more pay.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Jersey City, NJ (healthcare facility)

(healthcare facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.20/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Focus on access control at a healthcare site—checking badges, managing visitor passes, and watching entry points. This is a strong pick if you want higher hourly pay and experience in hospital/healthcare security.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the requirements, and apply while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.