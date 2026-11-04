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Jersey City
🛒 Jersey City Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
2 days ago
Jersey City’s retail scene is busy right now—malls, museums, and big brands are all adding staff. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Retail Sales Associate – Golf (Part-Time)
- Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour
Work in a sports-focused store helping golfers find the right gear. Great fit if you enjoy talking sports, learning product details, and staying active on the sales floor.
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Not listed (in-person role)
- Location: Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.62 – $28.44/hour
Frontline role handling calls, emails, and chats, plus some cash handling and data entry. Good for strong communicators who like problem-solving and a fast pace.
Keyholder – Newport Mall
- Employer: MANGO
- Location: Newport Mall, Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (expected)
Lead the floor at a global fashion brand—opening/closing the store, handling cash, and guiding the team. Comes with 40% staff discount, benefits, and growth and training opportunities.
Sales Associate (Part-Time Seasonal) – Liberty Science Center
- Employer: Event Network, LLC
- Location: Liberty Science Center, Jersey City, NJ
- Type: Part-time seasonal
- Pay: From $15.92/hour
Fun, guest-facing role in a science museum gift shop, helping visitors find souvenirs and keeping displays stocked. Includes 401(k) access and 25% employee discount.
Team Lead
- Employer: LensCrafters
- Location: Jersey City, NJ (inside Macy’s)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)
Supervise daily operations in an optical retail setting, blending customer service with leadership. Comes with a full benefits package and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; local openings tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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