🛒 Jersey City Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Jersey City’s retail scene is busy right now—malls, museums, and big brands are all adding staff. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $24.00/hour

Work in a sports-focused store helping golfers find the right gear. Great fit if you enjoy talking sports, learning product details, and staying active on the sales floor.

Employer: Not listed (in-person role)

Not listed (in-person role) Location: Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.62 – $28.44/hour

Frontline role handling calls, emails, and chats, plus some cash handling and data entry. Good for strong communicators who like problem-solving and a fast pace.

Employer: MANGO

Location: Newport Mall, Jersey City, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (expected)

Lead the floor at a global fashion brand—opening/closing the store, handling cash, and guiding the team. Comes with 40% staff discount, benefits, and growth and training opportunities.

Employer: Event Network, LLC

Location: Liberty Science Center, Jersey City, NJ

Type: Part-time seasonal

Pay: From $15.92/hour

Fun, guest-facing role in a science museum gift shop, helping visitors find souvenirs and keeping displays stocked. Includes 401(k) access and 25% employee discount.

Employer: LensCrafters

Location: Jersey City, NJ (inside Macy’s)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)

Supervise daily operations in an optical retail setting, blending customer service with leadership. Comes with a full benefits package and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same spot. Don’t wait too long; local openings tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.