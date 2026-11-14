Jerome’s transportation scene is busy right now, with local farms, carriers, and delivery routes all needing reliable drivers and mechanics. If you like staying on the move and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Standard Dairy Consultants

Standard Dairy Consultants Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri shifts (7am–3pm or 2pm–10pm) with rotating weekends; no overnight stays

Split role: about 40% driving CDL-A deliveries and 60% feed mill work (loading, batching, warehouse). Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/sick time, holidays, disability, life insurance, parental leave). Good fit if you want steady hours, local routes, and don’t mind physical work in a mill/warehouse setting.

Employer: HXD Logistics LLC

HXD Logistics LLC Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Temporary

Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour + $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days

+ Schedule: Operates Monday–Saturday; 14–16 ft and larger trucks

You’ll run 100+ stops a day delivering packages to homes and businesses for a FedEx Ground contractor. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, clean record, and be able to lift up to 75 lbs (150 lbs with hand truck). Offers flexible schedule, paid time off, and paid training, plus chances for raises and monthly bonuses.

Employer: Giltner Trucking, LLC

Giltner Trucking, LLC Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour (depends on experience)

(depends on experience) Schedule: 6 days on / 3 days off, 7:00am–5:00pm

Shop role doing routine maintenance and repairs on tractor‑trailers and heavy equipment (tires, services, wiring/lighting, diagnostics). Benefits after 60 days, including employer-paid health insurance, plus dental, vision, and 401(k). Great if you already have mechanic or diesel experience and want steady hours in one location.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have more than one opening or some wiggle room on schedule and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.