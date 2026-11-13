Jerome’s plants are busy and looking for hands-on people who like fixing things and keeping equipment running. If you’ve got mechanical or electrical skills, there are several solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Ice Cream Plant keeping production and facility equipment running. This role is heavy on troubleshooting, welding, electrical and mechanical repair, and comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match). Expect physical work, ladders, and a mix of hot and cold environments.

Employer: Novolex

Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:45am–5:00pm

Pay: $28.00–$35.00 per hour

Focus on preventive and predictive maintenance on industrial equipment in a packaging plant. You’ll handle mechanical and electrical inspections, repairs, and upgrades, plus some building and vehicle maintenance. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and other well-being benefits, and is a good fit if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance experience.

Employer: Agropur

Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time, nights (Thu–Sat + every other Sun, 5pm–5am)

Starting Wage: $25.46–$28.02 per hour (plus $1.50 night shift differential, double time on Sundays)

Keep dairy processing and packaging equipment running with both routine and emergency maintenance. This role offers 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with up to 7% company match, and full medical/dental/vision. Great option if you have mechanical/electrical aptitude and want strong pay plus clear advancement opportunities.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.