Jerome’s plants and mills are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles and front-line leaders. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Standard Dairy Consultants

Standard Dairy Consultants Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm or 2pm–10pm , rotating weekends every 4–6 weeks; some overtime

Monday–Friday, , rotating weekends every 4–6 weeks; some overtime Highlights: Run feed production equipment, handle ingredients, and keep the mill clean and safe. This role is active, includes lifting up to 60 lbs, and comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, holidays, disability, and more).

Employer: Novolex (formerly Pactiv Evergreen)

(formerly Pactiv Evergreen) Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$85,000/year

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 7am–7pm / 7pm–7am , 2-2-3 rotating days and nights

12-hour shifts, , 2-2-3 rotating days and nights Highlights: Lead production and material handling teams on the floor, focus on safety, quality, and efficiency. Great fit if you have 2+ years of production supervision, are comfortable solving equipment/process issues, and want strong benefits plus room to advance.

Employer: Agri Beef Co.

Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time production/QA role)

Not listed (appears to be full-time production/QA role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Support food safety and quality in a harvest facility by inspecting carcasses, doing sampling, recording data, and helping with humane handling audits. Good match if you have 6+ months in production and 6+ months in QA, plus basic computer skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same plant.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.