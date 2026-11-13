undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jerome
🏭 Jerome, ID Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Jerome’s plants and mills are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles and front-line leaders. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Feed Mill Technician
- Employer: Standard Dairy Consultants
- Location: Jerome, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.50/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–3pm or 2pm–10pm, rotating weekends every 4–6 weeks; some overtime
- Highlights: Run feed production equipment, handle ingredients, and keep the mill clean and safe. This role is active, includes lifting up to 60 lbs, and comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, holidays, disability, and more).
Converting Supervisor (Production Supervisor)
- Employer: Novolex (formerly Pactiv Evergreen)
- Location: Jerome, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $70,000–$85,000/year
- Schedule: 12-hour shifts, 7am–7pm / 7pm–7am, 2-2-3 rotating days and nights
- Highlights: Lead production and material handling teams on the floor, focus on safety, quality, and efficiency. Great fit if you have 2+ years of production supervision, are comfortable solving equipment/process issues, and want strong benefits plus room to advance.
TWB Utility – QA Harvest
- Employer: Agri Beef Co.
- Location: Jerome, ID
- Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time production/QA role)
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Support food safety and quality in a harvest facility by inspecting carcasses, doing sampling, recording data, and helping with humane handling audits. Good match if you have 6+ months in production and 6+ months in QA, plus basic computer skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same plant.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.