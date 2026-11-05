🚚 Jerome, ID Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jerome’s logistics scene is busy right now, with steady weekday schedules and room to grow. If you like keeping parts, trucks, and inventory moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Actus Nutrition

Actus Nutrition Location: Jerome, ID (Jerome East plant)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Manage and order all maintenance parts that keep this nutrition plant running. Great fit if you have parts or inventory experience, a strong mechanical mindset, and want a place that promotes from within and offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) match.

Employer: WOW Logistics

Location: Jerome, ID (Distribution Center)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm

Pay: $22.00/hour base + performance incentives

Clerical hub role for the warehouse: schedule loads, talk with drivers and customers, handle orders, and do accurate data entry. Good for someone organized with strong communication skills who wants steady hours, incentive pay, health insurance, paid holidays, and vacation.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Jerome, ID (rental facility)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:00am–5:00pm, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call with extra pay

Salary: Not listed

Keep parts inventory in line, work with vendors, and help customers get the parts they need for construction equipment. Comes with overtime pay, full medical/dental/vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursements, gym stipend, and career growth programs.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.