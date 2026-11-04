🛒 Jerome, ID Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jerome’s retail and service spots are busy and hiring. If you like talking with people and keeping things moving, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Company

Pilot Company Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35/hour (weekly pay)

Front-line cashier role at a busy travel center where every day is different. Comes with fuel discounts, free daily meals, low-cost health plans for full-timers, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and chances to cross-train into other store and restaurant roles.

Employer: Bish’s RV

Location: Jerome, ID

Type: Likely full-time (retail/service schedule, includes Saturdays & holidays)

Likely full-time (retail/service schedule, includes Saturdays & holidays) Pay: $17/hour + commission opportunities

Help RV owners with service check-ins and recommend accessories and upgrades. Good fit if you like sales goals, fast-paced days, and want commission, benefits, 401(k), gym reimbursement, and clear paths to grow in a large, family-owned RV company.

Employer: Stinker Stores

Location: 700 W. Main St, Jerome, ID 83338

Type: Full-time (30–40 hours/week)

Pay: $13.50/hour DOE (more with experience)

Convenience store role focused on friendly guest service, food and drink prep, and keeping the store clean and stocked. Offers medical, dental, vision (for full-time), PTO, 401(k) with company match, fuel and merch discounts, DailyPay, and lots of training and promotion potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.