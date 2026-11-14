Jericho’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—big consulting firms are hiring here for high‑impact AI and engineering roles with serious pay and growth potential.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Jericho, NY (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application deadline: 2/14/2027

Lead a team modernizing software and systems engineering lifecycles with AI across ALM/PLM/CI/CD tools. This is a senior role for someone with 8+ years in software/systems/DevOps who wants to own client workstreams, design AI‑enabled workflows, and drive measurable value in supply chain transformations.

Employer: EY

Location: Jericho, NY (role is part of a national team)

(role is part of a national team) Type: Full-time

Salary (most US offices): $146,700 – $274,300

Help EY spot and scale the next wave of AI—think frontier models, agentic systems, and AI‑native software delivery. Great fit if you have 8+ years in AI/ML, engineering, or product/solution roles, love prototyping with new tech, and enjoy turning emerging AI ideas into real, trusted business capabilities.

Employer: EY

Location: Jericho, NY (listed as “Anywhere in Country”)

(listed as “Anywhere in Country”) Type: Full-time

Salary (NYC/Boston/DC metro, etc.): $150,700 – $251,200

Client‑embedded AI engineering role where you design, build, and deploy production AI/ML and generative AI systems. Ideal if you have 6–10 years in AI/ML, strong Python, cloud and MLOps/LLMOps experience, and want to lead hands‑on teams building agentic workflows and high‑impact models.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has many related roles and often hires at nearby levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.