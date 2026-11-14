Healthcare hiring is strong in Jericho, NY right now, especially in home care and assisted living. If you like working with seniors or in the community, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: VNS Health

VNS Health Location: Jericho, NY (home care in the community)

(home care in the community) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$127,500/year (plus per-visit rates for per diem option)

Deliver 1:1 rehab in patients’ homes with strong autonomy, an interdisciplinary team, and AI-powered documentation support to cut down on paperwork. Includes 30 days PTO + 9 holidays, tuition reimbursement, and CEU support.

Employer: The Bristal Assisted Living

Location: Jericho, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 11 PM–7 AM

Lead the overnight team in a luxury assisted living community, supervising nurses, HHAs, and aides while overseeing meds and ADLs. Great fit if you’re an experienced LPN who enjoys mentoring staff and working with seniors.

Employer: The Bristal Assisted Living

Location: Jericho, NY

Type: Part-time

Schedule: 11 PM–7 AM

Hands-on role helping residents with ADLs, escorting to activities, and supporting their safety and comfort overnight. Ideal for CNA, PCA, or HHA candidates who are patient, gentle, and comfortable with dementia care.

Employer: The Bristal Assisted Living

Location: Jericho, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 7 AM–3 PM

Be a familiar daytime face for residents, helping with ADLs, meals, and activities in a supportive assisted living setting. Great if you enjoy building daily routines and relationships with the same group of seniors.

Employer: The Bristal Assisted Living

Location: Jericho, NY

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sunday–Monday, 7 AM–3 PM

Similar duties to the full-time day role—ADLs, escorts, and emotional support—but with a lighter schedule. Nice option if you want daytime hours without a full 5-day commitment.

Employer: The Bristal Assisted Living

Location: Jericho, NY

Type: Part-time

Supervise evening staff, oversee meds, and support residents’ daily care in a busy wellness center. Best for LPNs with supervisory and med oversight experience who like a leadership role without full-time hours.

Employer: Ethos

Location: Jericho, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary/Benefits: Competitive pay with bonus structure and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, disability, life insurance)

Oversee home care cases, complete assessments, coordinate services, and supervise field staff. Designed for a BSN RN with 3+ years clinical experience, home care background, and at least 1 year of supervisory experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.