Jericho’s tech and corporate scene is busy right now, especially for leaders who know digital, product, and agile. Here are a few standout management roles worth a look.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. Location: Jericho, NY (onsite/hybrid not specified)

(onsite/hybrid not specified) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year

Own key parts of the company’s web and mobile gifting experience from discovery through checkout and post‑purchase. Great fit if you love turning customer insights into clear product roadmaps and working closely with engineering, design, marketing, and analytics.

Employer: EY

Location: Jericho, NY (role can be based anywhere in the US , with up to 50% travel and hybrid office time)

(role can be based , with up to and hybrid office time) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, varies by city): $168,400–$437,100/year

Lead high‑impact ventures that use AI to transform how services are delivered, focusing on outcomes instead of just shipping features. Ideal for a seasoned product leader (9–12+ years) who’s comfortable with ambiguity, cross‑functional teams, and large‑scale change.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Location: Jericho, NY, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$145,000/year

Lead multiple agile teams working on ecommerce platforms, mobile apps, and data, while also managing other Scrum Masters. Great if you have 4–7 years as a Scrum Master, strong Jira and agile experience, and want to drive complex, high‑visibility digital projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.